What! Asim reveals he hasn't enjoyed in fame post Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: One of the most loved contestants from Bigg Boss 13 is Asim Riaz, it was a treat to watch how he shaped his personality in the show and garnered immense love from the fans, he was declared the first runner-up when the reality show wrapped up in February 2020. As the show ended, he had a to-do list in place, but the COVID-19 pandemic struck soon after and his career plans hit the pause button. In the latest interaction with the media, he talks about life after Big Boss and his relationship with Himanshi Khurana.

All the Asim fans are eagerly waiting to see the star in different sorts of projects but the pandemic put a stop to his plans. While throwing light on this professional halt, he said, “Everything has come to a halt. You wake up to bad news every morning, with people testing positive for COVID-19.” He adds, “I haven’t been really able to enjoy the fame and popularity the way I should have. Work isn’t happening as planned. Yes, the phase has affected my career and the most crucial two years of my have life were spent in the lockdown. But I prefer to have a positive outlook. Everything happens at the right time.”

ASO READ – (Exciting! Anushka Sen and Rahul Vaidya reveal about their upcoming stunt in Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 11)

Well we do wish the situation gets back to normalcy and we get to see more of the star, The actor has recently launched his first rap single Back To The Start and in no time it has crossed 10 million views.

Do share your views on this in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

SOURCE – E TIMES

ALSO READ – (SURPRISING! Rupali Ganguly reveals the reason behind taking a big break from work before bagging Anupamaa)