What! Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana part ways after dating for almost four years?

Asim and Himanshi are one of the most loved real-life couples on television. Their love story began in Bigg Boss 13. Now, there are news doing rounds that the couple might have parted ways and a recent post of the actress proves the same. This has left fans heartbroken.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 17:01
ASIM

MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of the show and has the maximum ratings.

One of the reasons the show was very successful was because of the contestants, who gave a lot of content to the show.

Apart from fights, tasks and fun elements, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable chemistry.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Himanshi’s love story became the talk of the town.

While many are supporting the couple, there has also been a section of fans who weren’t in favour of Himanshi and called it a fake love story.

However, post the show as well, the two maintained their relationship and shut the mouths of many who called them fake. 

Recently, the actor shared a post where the actress said that her day starts with abuses.

( ALSO READ : Himanshi Khurana reveals Asim Riaz's first reaction after he became the runner-up in BB13

The fans are speculating that the two might have split, though there is no confirmation on the same. But, the actress's post hints at it.

The fans seem disappointed and are left heartbroken, as the two look adorable with each other.

There is no doubt that they are a very adorable couple and give out major couple goals.

Well, the sweetest thing about their fans is that whenever the two have a problem and hint at a breakup, fans make sure that they come back together again.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : This is why Asim and Himanshi’s relationship is a special one

 

 

 

Asim Riaz Himanshi Khurana Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 13 Reality show Voot Endemol Colors TELLYHCAKKAR
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 17:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Tina Philip and Nikhil Sharma to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Arrogance Crushed! Amba mocks Bhavani for being too proud of her family
MUMBAI:   Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Virat warns Sai to not come back, Sai ready to fight back
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! “I want to become a producer and have no interest in acting and direction” Naren Bansal
MUMBAI:   Casting director Naren Bansal has contributed to the Bollywood industry over the time with his beautiful...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Manjari sends legal notice to Akshara and Abhimanyu
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Warning! Amba gives a firm warning to Satya
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Naren Bansal
Exclusive! “I want to become a producer and have no interest in acting and direction” Naren Bansal
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss OTT
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Rajeev Seen to participate in the upcoming season
read to know more
Shocking! Has Aveent Kaur still kept the Tatoo of Siddarth Nigam; read to know more
special person
Kya Baat Hai! Shiv Thakare gets his blessing from THIS special person before starting his Khatron Ke Khiladi Journey! Find out who?
Nyrraa M Banerji
Exclusive! Nyrraa M Banerji reveals what will happen when she lands on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi
NIMRIT LAUR
Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reveals whether the “Mandali” group is still in touch, talks about her upcoming project as well
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Ace singer Rashmeet Kaur to participate in the show