What! Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana spark breakup rumors as he is absent from the latter’s birthday celebrations

MUMBAI: Himanshi and Asim met in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Apart from fights, tasks, and fun elements, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable chemistry. Post Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Himanshi’s love story became the talk of the town.

While many are supporting the couple, there has also been a section of fans that weren’t in favor of Himanshi and called it a fake love story. However they rose above it all and proved their love.

The couple has now sparked break up rumors as Asim was absent from GF Himanshi’s birthday Party. Earlier as well the couple sparked breakup rumors but when Asim came to pick Himanshi from the airport, the rumors were squashed.

The couple is now in the news once again for their break up rumors as Himanshi who celebrated her birthday today didn’t have Asim for company and Netizens wonder why, Fans are worried that there could be trouble brewing between them.

There is no doubt that they are a very adorable couple and give out major couple goals.

