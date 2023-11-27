What! Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana spark breakup rumors as he is absent from the latter’s birthday celebrations

The couple has now sparked break up rumors as Asim was absent from GF Himanshi’s birthday Party. Earlier as well the couple sparked breakup rumors but when Asim came to pick Himanshi from the airport
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 19:58
Asim

MUMBAI: Himanshi and Asim met in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Apart from fights, tasks, and fun elements, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable chemistry.  Post Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Himanshi’s love story became the talk of the town.

While many are supporting the couple, there has also been a section of fans that weren’t in favor of Himanshi and called it a fake love story. However they rose above it all and proved their love.

ALSO READ :This is why Asim and Himanshi’s relationship is a special one

The couple has now sparked break up rumors as Asim was absent from GF Himanshi’s birthday Party. Earlier as well the couple sparked breakup rumors but when Asim came to pick Himanshi from the airport, the rumors were squashed. 

The couple is now in the news once again for their break up rumors as Himanshi who celebrated her birthday today didn’t have Asim for company and Netizens wonder why, Fans are worried that there could be trouble brewing between them.

ALSO READ : Himanshi Khurana reveals Asim Riaz's first reaction after he became the runner-up in BB13

There is no doubt that they are a very adorable couple and give out major couple goals.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife 

 

Himanshi Khurana Salman Khan Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill Rashami Desai Asim Riaz TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 19:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sad! Rohit Bal in critical condition, Fashion designer on ventilator in NCR’s Medanta Hospital
MUMBAI: Well known fashion designer Rohit Bal is reportedly in critical condition and admitted at NCR’s Medanta...
Exclusive! Main Hoon Atal actor Vinay Jain on his experience shooting for the movie, “It was pin-drop silence on the set and the whole setting was geared towards everyone giving their best.”
MUMBAI: Vinay Jain is a popular face in the world of entertainment. He is mostly recognized for his show Yeh Rishta Kya...
Must Read! Gippy Grewal breaks silence on Lawrence Bishnoi’s claims of his ties with Salman Khan
MUMBAI: The infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been in the news previously for giving out death threats to actor...
Exclusive! Samosa & Sons actor Neeha Garg on her perspective towards the movie “…we always see ‘XYZ and Sons’ but never ‘XYZ and Daughters…”
MUMBAI: Shalini Shah, the National Film Award-winning Filmmaker, has once again come up with something really...
What! Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana spark breakup rumors as he is absent from the latter’s birthday celebrations
MUMBAI: Himanshi and Asim met in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Apart from fights, tasks, and fun elements, what grabbed...
Congratulations! Highway actor Parambrata Chatterjee all set to marry social activist Piya Chakraborty
MUMBAI: Well known actor Parambrata Chatterjee who has been dating social activist Piya Chakraborty for a while now,...
Recent Stories
Rohit
Sad! Rohit Bal in critical condition, Fashion designer on ventilator in NCR’s Medanta Hospital
Latest Video
Related Stories
Orry
What! This is why Orry exited Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 17’s house in just 2 days
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Must read! Here’s all you need to know about Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 winner Albert Kabo Lepcha; Read on to know more!
KhanZaadi
Shocking! Bigg Boss 17: Is KhanZaadi telling the truth about her health issues or not? A video of a doctor claiming its truth surfaces online!
Mouni Roy
Aww…Mouni Roy wishes Aashka Goradia on her birthday; says 'Your beauty as a new mom shines brightly'
Suriya
Oh No! Kanguva: Suriya recommended taking two-week hiatus from acting following an on-set injury
NEIL BHATT
OMG! Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande get into a heated argument, call each other 'fake' in the Bigg Boss 17 house