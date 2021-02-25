This is WHAT Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik had to say about co-inmates Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, 'Toofani Senioy' Hina Khan and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan...READ

MUMBAI: Amid the interaction with her followers, the winner of the latest season of Bigg Boss held #AskRubi on Twitter and was flooded with questions.

While most of them congratulated her on the win, some had questions regarding her BB14 inmates, TV celebs and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan.

Rubina initially shared a great bond with Jasmin Bhasin but their friendship took a hit and there had been ugly fights between the two in the house. When a user requested her to say one line for Jasmin, Rubina replied, “She is a beautiful lady #AskRubi”.

A user also asked about her Bollywood plans and, “Would love to see you opposite kartik aaryan... Say something about him please.”. To this, the BB14 winner said, “He is cute.”.

Rubina also spoke about Aly Goni in a tweet and called him 'humble'.

When asked about Hina Khan, Rubina replied, “She is a strong woman and I am proud to have known her #AskRubi @eyehinakhan.”. Hina Khan was one of the first celebs to wish Rubina on her win as soon as the show got over.

Currently, Rubina is happy to be back home to her family and friends and enjoying every minute of it.

Credit: Bombay Times