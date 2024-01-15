What! Bigg Boss 17 Drama Unfolds: Manu Punjabi Criticizes Show for Munawar Faruqui's Personal Expose

Controversies intensify as Bigg Boss airs Munawar Faruqui's tangled personal life, sparking criticism.
Manu

MUMBAI: Manu Punjabi, a former Bigg Boss contestant, took to social media to criticize the makers of Bigg Boss 17 for what he perceives as demotivating behavior towards Munawar Faruqui. The comedian, currently a housemate, has become a center of attention due to the revelation of his complex personal life.

In a recent episode, Ayesha, an entrant in the Bigg Boss house, alleged that Munawar was involved with five different girls before entering the show. Manu Punjabi condemned the act of exposing someone's private life on national television, emphasizing the unfairness of elevating someone from Korea while undermining individuals from their own country.

Anjali Arora, who shared the Lock Upp house with Munawar, made serious accusations against him, labeling him a 'player.' Munawar's relationships with Ayesha, Nazila Sitashi, and Anjali have become a source of memes and speculations. Ayesha accused Munawar of two-timing, while Nazila publicly announced their breakup, expressing hurt over Munawar's lies.

Anjali, in an interaction with NewsBook, described Munawar as calculative and adept at manipulating both words and people. She claimed that he selectively shares aspects of his life within a limited circle and accused him of affecting the lives of many girls, hinting at more revelations to come.

The unfolding drama in Bigg Boss 17 involving Munawar Faruqui's personal life has become a talking point, with opinions divided on the ethicality of exposing such private matters on a widely-watched reality show.

