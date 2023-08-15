What! Charu Asopa opens up about surviving on instant noodles during her struggling days and reveals her scary casting couch experience

Charu Asopa

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa is one of the most well known faces of the television industry. She has been part of several successful TV shows like Mere Angne Mein, Baal Veer, Diya Aur Baati hum and many more. The actress has been in the news lately for her troubled marriage with Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen. However the duo seem to have moved on and the actress has now moved into her new 2BHK apartment with daughter Ziana.

Opening up about her dark days of struggle in the TV industry, Charu said, “There came a time in my career when there was a break of one year which was a very difficult phase. I would buy a small packet of Maggi which I would eat half in one day and keep the rest for the next day. I had survived on these instant noodles and there was not even enough money to buy proper make-up stuff. I had to manage by using garam masala for the cutting on my face but I did not give up and I used to even enjoy the process of auditions. My friends used to call me to parties but I did not go as my focus was very clear which is the reason I was in the city.”

The Mere Angne Mein actress further said, “I had to face a lot of rejections in the initial days. Every day I used to dress up and go to auditions but travel in local trains, and buses and then wait for auditions and by that time I would turn into a mess. I used to give walk-in auditions and if a show was not working I had to start from scratch. I used to be short-listed in my auditions but nothing was getting finalized. I never gave up on my passion to become an actress. I knew what I wanted to do despite living under difficult circumstances. I would do even small cameo roles but never sat idle.”

Opening up about her casting couch horror, Charu said, “I was very naive at that point and I met a producer from a known production house. He kept the contract in front of me and I could have bagged the opportunity but after what he said I fell sick for three days. I told him with folded hands I won’t do it and he said it is fine the girls waiting outside will do it. After that, I decided I would do only television and I signed Agle Janam. Television is very safe and Mere Angne changed my life. I am thankful to the producers.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla

About Author

