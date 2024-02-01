What! Cricketer Mayank Agarwal gives a health update after his emergency hospitalization “Feeling Better”

He was admitted in the ICU of the ILS hospital in Tripura. He has now given his fans a health update on his social media page.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/31/2024 - 18:10
Mayank

MUMBAI: Indian Cricketer Mayank Agarwal who was on a Delhi-bound flight recently, started feeling a burning sensation in his throat and mouth and had to be rushed to the Agartala hospital. He was admitted in the ICU of the  ILS hospital in Tripura. He has now given his fans a health update on his social media page.

Also Read-Must Read! Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas Kohli rubbishes rumors of their mother health being poor, confirms it on Instagram

Sharing a picture from his hospital bed, Mayank wrote, “I am feeling better now. Gearing to comeback. Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone!”

Check out his post;

Agarwal was on his way to Agartala to Surat via New Delhi to play for Karnataka's fifth-round Ranji Trophy fixture against Railways when he started feeling uneasy and was deboarded from the flight. He experienced vomiting and swelling around his lips. Although he is clinically stable now, doctors are monitoring him closely before giving him the green light for discharge. 

Agarwal’s health scare unfortunately will be ruling him out from playing for the Karnataka's upcoming Ranji Trophy fixture.

Also Read-What! Sania Mirza tells Shah Rukh Khan why she married Shoaib Malik in a viral throwback video

 

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Credit-FreePressJournal

Mayank Agarwal Cricket Indian cricket team Agartala Virat Kohli hospital ILS hospital Tripura sports news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/31/2024 - 18:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Dayanand
What! CID fame Dayanand Shetty believes that their show was 'sabotaged', read on
Ankita
Must read! Here's what Bigg Boss 17 contestant Vicky Jain has to say about wife Ankita Lokhande not winning the show
Ankita
What! Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant accuses rape by 'Friend'; FIR lodged in Delhi
Drashti
Exclusive! This is the first time I am playing a nerd who is insecure and shy; I am enjoying this new space and challenge: Drashti Bhanushali on Aankh Micholi
Dolly Sohi
OMG! Jhanak’s Dolly Sohi quits the Hiba Nawab starrer show due to her cancer treatment
Munmun Dutta
Interesting: Munmun Dutta shares a BTS video from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and it is nothing short of a VISUAL DELIGHT!