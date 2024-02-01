What! Cricketer Mayank Agarwal gives a health update after his emergency hospitalization “Feeling Better”

MUMBAI: Indian Cricketer Mayank Agarwal who was on a Delhi-bound flight recently, started feeling a burning sensation in his throat and mouth and had to be rushed to the Agartala hospital. He was admitted in the ICU of the ILS hospital in Tripura. He has now given his fans a health update on his social media page.

Sharing a picture from his hospital bed, Mayank wrote, “I am feeling better now. Gearing to comeback. Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone!”

Agarwal was on his way to Agartala to Surat via New Delhi to play for Karnataka's fifth-round Ranji Trophy fixture against Railways when he started feeling uneasy and was deboarded from the flight. He experienced vomiting and swelling around his lips. Although he is clinically stable now, doctors are monitoring him closely before giving him the green light for discharge.

Agarwal’s health scare unfortunately will be ruling him out from playing for the Karnataka's upcoming Ranji Trophy fixture.

Credit-FreePressJournal