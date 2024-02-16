What! Dalljiet Kaur UNFOLLOWS hsuband Nikhil Patel on Instagram amidst speculation of separation; Here’s what we know!

Dalljiet Kaur

MUMBAI: When popular TV actress Dalljiet Kaur deleted her wedding photos with her husband Nikhil Patel from Instagram, it sparked speculation about their split. The small-screen star fueled suspicions about her split from Nikhil after removing the surname Patel from her Instagram bio.

(Also read: OH NO! Is Dalljiet Kaur’s marriage with Nikhil Patel in trouble? The actress removes Patel from her bio and deletes all pictures with husband on her social media account?)

While the actress maintained a dignified silence on suspicions regarding her personal life, her public relations team issued a statement requesting that well-wishers stop speculating and grant her privacy while her parents are slated to undergo surgery.

Dalljiet Kaur has unfollowed her husband Nikhil Patel on Instagram. It appears the couple has taken a break. Everything between the two appeared to be great until the middle of 2023. According to the statement, Dalljiet and her son Jaydon have traveled to India for her father's surgery. The Bigg Boss 13 participant declined to speak because 'kids are involved in the picture'.

"I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon are in India currently for Dalljiet's dad's surgery followed by her Maa's surgery as well, which required them to be beside him...in addition to this I would only like to say that Dalljiet at the moment would not like to make any comments on anything because the kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids' privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out," the statement read as quoted by the popular news portal.

Gossip Mills created several stories about Dalljiet and Nikhil, and the rumors spread like wildfire on the internet. According to the popular news portal report, the pair had problems during the last two months and discovered they are 'incompatible'.

If things do not improve, the couple may separate, they added. Among the speculation about her divorce and separation, Dalljiet broke her silence and wrote, "I never spoke to you @sbsabnews. Please do not misquote me."

Her remark was in reaction to an Instagram post by Saas Bahu Saazish, who claimed to have spoken with them.

(Also read: Really! Newly married Dalljiet Kaur gets brutally trolled for her wedding look, Netizens say “Makeup and dressing sense nill”)

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat

