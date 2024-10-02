What! Dalljiet Kaur's team issues a statement addressing rumors of troubles in marriage; ‘Please respect her kids privacy’

The representative for Dalljiet Kaur releases a statement. The representative for Kaur claimed in her statement that Dalljiet went back to India due to a family emergency. Since children are involved, they would prefer not to discuss the relationship status anymore.
Dalljiet Kaur

MUMBAI: The news of problems in paradise for married couple Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel has rumor mills abuzz. Following their romantic and emotional messages, the couple, who were married in March of last year, turned heads everywhere they went. However, things appear to have taken a bad turn.

(Also read: OH NO! Is Dalljiet Kaur’s marriage with Nikhil Patel in trouble? The actress removes Patel from her bio and deletes all pictures with husband on her social media account?)

Dalljiet Kaur's team responded to the speculations of separation that had been floating around by releasing a statement.

The statement read, "As a spokesperson  "I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon are in India currently for Dalljiets Dads surgery followed by her Maa's surgery as well, which required them to be beside him..in addition to this I would only like to say that Dalljiet at the moment would not like to make any comments  on anything because kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out."

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant made a daring decision to move to Kenya after getting married to businessman Nikhil Patel. The actress pursued her career in entertainment while getting more serious about her social media vlogging. When she arrived in Mumbai in the middle of January, there were whispers that her marriage was troubled. In addition to removing photos of her husband from social media, the actress also removed his last name from her Instagram bio.

Dalljiet Kaur formerly wed actor Shalin Bhanot, with whom she had a son named Jaydon. With Nikhil, the father of their teenage daughter Aariyana, the actress married for the second time.

(Also read:Really! Newly married Dalljiet Kaur gets brutally trolled for her wedding look, Netizens say “Makeup and dressing sense nill”)

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

