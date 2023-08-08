What! Did Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain marry again; read to know more

Ankita and Vicky are the most loved couple of television now recently the actress shared glimpses of her marrying Vicky once again as they set couple goals.
ANKITA

MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most adorable television couples and the fans love watching them together.

The two got married a few months ago after being in a relationship for quite some years.

Their marriage was a grand affair and many celebrities from television and Bollywood attended her wedding.

The celebration went on for many days and the actress shared a lot of photos and videos on her social media account.

The couple was the winner of the Star Plus reality show Smart Jodi.

The actress is quite active on her social media account and she keeps updating her fans and well–wishers about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

The couple took the fans by surprise as Ankita posted a few photos from their wedding abroad and she captioned it “We got married again”

In the post, one can see how Ankita and Vicky are posting post their marriage which took place as per “Christian” rituals.

Well, the couple looked very happy and in love as they posed and spread love everywhere.

There is no doubt that the couple is known as the “Power Couple” of the television industry.

