What! Did Isha Malviya's mother blackmail Samarth Jurel against revealing about his relationship with her daughter on Bigg Boss 17?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town now. The show's TRPs have increased and it is amongst the top five shows on the TRP charts. The contestants have made the show an interesting watch.

This year Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal entered the show as participants.

In the start, we saw a huge fight between Isha and Abhishek. They had entered as ex-partners of each other and had many ugly arguments.

However, Isha was also seen showing interest in him and Salman Khan even slammed her for playing with Abhishek's feelings. Soon, Isha's current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel entered the show. Isha completely denied being with him in a relationship that made things worse. She kept saying that Samarth is not her boyfriend.

Later, she admitted her mistake and confessed that she was wrong in not accepting her relationship. Samarth was upset with her but later forgave her. Salman Khan slammed them both during the weekend ka vaar.

He told Samarth that if he was in his place, he wouldn't have come to Bigg Boss to solve their relationship issues and make it a public thing. We also saw Samarth and Abhishek coming together and discussing about how Isha is a liar.

Recently, Isha Malviya's friend Lokesh Batta revealed that her parents want her out of the show and are not liking their daughter being disrespected. Lokesh also said that Isha's mother was not aware about Isha being in a relationship with Samarth.

Now, Samarth's close friend has said that Isha's mother always knew about Samarth and was meeting him regularly. She had even begged Samarth not to go inside as it would hamper Isha's image. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news.

Samarth's friend added, "Right now she has hit another low by making someone else lie. She even tried to blackmail him by saying that she will harm herself if he reveals on the show that he is Isha's current boyfriend."

Well, reports also say that the makers of Bigg Boss 17 are planning to bring in Isha's parents to the show.

