What? Did you know that Krushna Abhishek was paid ONLY this much, in his struggling days? The actor reflects on his 20-year journey!

Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities on television. The actor has come up the hard way with a lot of passion and dedication.

He ruled the television screens with his performance as Sapna in one of the most successful comedy shows on television, The Kapil Sharma Show.

The actor and comedian, has been a part of the industry for a long time and has been entertaining the audiences in different roles.

While, people think they know all about Krushna's journey, from being on the comedy circus to his latest gigs, what they don’t know about =, are the struggles that he had to go through.

Krushna is very active on social media and he gave fans a bit of a blast from the past kind of surprise when he posted a story about a music video he did for a classic Punjabi song. Many fans and people from the industry said that Krushna looks unrecognizable in the video.

He further wrote, “This album was 20 years back when I was struggling for work and had auditioned for this album, I rem I was paid 10 thousand and my first ever album”.

Bharti Singh even commented saying , “Verified

sachi yaar dikha hi nahi krushna @krushna30”.

And so did the Jaspinder Narula, and said, “What a great time it used to be! Pleasant surprise watching you in the video! You are just awesome @krushna30 ”

What was surprising for the fans was that Krushna was only paid Rupees ten thousand for the whole album and this was almost 20 years ago.

Krushna is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, playing multiple characters and making me laugh out loud.

