What? Did you know that Krushna Abhishek was paid ONLY this much, in his struggling days? The actor reflects on his 20-year journey!

The actor and comedian, has been a part of the industry for a long time and has been entertaining the audiences in different roles.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 06/20/2023 - 12:06
his 20-year journey

MUMBAI : Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities on television. The actor has come up the hard way with a lot of passion and dedication.

He ruled the television screens with his performance as Sapna in one of the most successful comedy shows on television, The Kapil Sharma Show.

The actor and comedian, has been a part of the industry for a long time and has been entertaining the audiences in different roles.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Krushna Abhishek finally confirms of being a part of Lock Upp Season 2, says “The talks are on, once the deal is cracked, I could be a part of the show”

While, people think they know all about Krushna's journey, from being on the comedy circus to his latest gigs, what they don’t know about =, are the struggles that he had to go through.

Krushna is very active on social media and he gave fans a bit of a blast from the past kind of surprise when he posted a story about a music video he did for a classic Punjabi song. Many fans and people from the industry said that Krushna looks unrecognizable in the video.

He further wrote, “This album was 20 years back when I was struggling for work and had auditioned for this album, I rem I was paid 10 thousand and my first ever album”.

Check out the post here:

Bharti Singh even commented saying , “Verified

 sachi yaar dikha hi nahi krushna @krushna30”.

And so did the Jaspinder Narula, and said, “What a great time it used to be! Pleasant surprise watching you in the video! You are just awesome @krushna30 ”

What was surprising for the fans was that Krushna was only paid Rupees ten thousand for the whole album and this was almost 20 years ago.

Krushna is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, playing multiple characters and making me laugh out loud.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Really! Krushna Abhishek opens up about rumors of him returning to the Kapil Sharma Show, says “Baat paise par hi…”

 

 

Krushna Abhishek The Kapil Sharma Show Bharti Show sapna Krushna Abhishek shows Kashmeera Shah Bigg Buzz Jaspinder Narula TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 06/20/2023 - 12:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s Cezanne Khan’s alleged wife Aisha Pirani files FIR against actor on grounds of domestic violence and extortion
MUMBAI : Cezanne Khan is a popular face in the entertainment industry. He has been part of many popular Tv shows like...
Pandya Store: Upcoming Trouble! Dhara ready to meet Arushi, the latter up for THIS task
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
What? Did you know that Krushna Abhishek was paid ONLY this much, in his struggling days? The actor reflects on his 20-year journey!
MUMBAI : Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities on television. The actor has come up the...
EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's show Dheere Dheere Se to go OFF-AIR?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.The year 2023 saw a lot...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Sahiba goes for fake abortion to protect Kaira, Angad misunderstands her yet again
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
What! Rakhi Sawant breaks her silence on dating Lucky Singh being a publicity stunt, says “Agar main sach bolke apna bread and butter kamati hoon…”
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience. She was recently in the news for her divorce to Adil...
Recent Stories
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer crashes on its first Monday
Must Read! Adipurush box office collection day 4: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer crashes on its first Monday
Latest Video
Related Stories
violence and extortion
Shocking! Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s Cezanne Khan’s alleged wife Aisha Pirani files FIR against actor on grounds of domestic violence and extortion
I prayed For you to get better’! Read the full story here
What! Rakhi Sawant breaks her silence on dating Lucky Singh being a publicity stunt, says “Agar main sach bolke apna bread and butter kamati hoon…”
welcomes new mom
Wow! Sumbul Touqeer shares pictures of her father Touqeer Khan’s second marriage; welcomes new mom
I prayed For you to get better’
Sad! Fahmaan Khan mourns the loss of a special fan, and says, ‘I prayed For you to get better’! Read the full story here!
Lokit Phulwani
Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Lokit Phulwani: Fashion trends are ever-changing and what’s important is the style and the right attitude
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Faisal Shaikh reaches Cape Town for this special reason
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Faisal Shaikh reaches Cape Town for this special reason