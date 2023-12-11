What! Do you Know? Ankita Lokhande never interested in pursuing acting but liked to be an Air Hostess; Know here how she landed in the showbiz world!

MUMBAI: Among the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry is Ankita Lokhande. The diva never gives up the opportunity to steal the show because of her stunning looks and acting skills. Ankita began her acting career in the popular show Pavitra Rishta. People became fascinated with her portrayal of "Archana," and the diva rose to fame.

In terms of her private life, Ankita is wed to Vicky Jain. Ankita and Vicky's brutal fight in the Bigg Boss 17 house has been making news for the past two weeks. With all of this, though, we have an intriguing story about her early years that will instantly leave anyone in disbelief.

(Also read: Woah! Check out the net worth of Bigg Boss 17 power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain )

A well-known report has revealed some information regarding Ankita Lokhande's early years. The diva's real name is not "Ankita," according to the story. Tanuja Lokhande is Ankita's real name if the information is true. When it comes to her early years, Ankita is from Indore. The late Shashikant Lokhande and Vandana are the parents of the diva. Ankita's mother is reportedly a teacher, and her father worked as a banker.

Ankita Lokhande had no interest in the acting industry. The diva's family was not keen on her to enter the entertainment industry either. Ankita Lokhande joined the Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training after completing her graduation in Indore, with the goal of pursuing her career as an air hostess. She later made the decision to compete in India's Best Cinestar Ki Khoj, a reality show. Despite having no interest in acting, the diva entered the competition and received the winner's trophy.

Several sources claim that Ankita developed an interest in acting while filming the episode. Though Ankita's parents at first were not supportive of her acting profession, eventually gave in after realizing how interested she was in the entertainment industry. Later, in 2004, Ankita traveled to Mumbai and was cast in Pavitra Rishta, Ekta Kapoor's television show, which completely transformed her life.

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's past relationship received a lot of attention lately. Sushant also made his acting debut in the show Pavitra Rishta, playing the character of 'Manav'. Nevertheless, the on-screen chemistry between "Archna" and "Manav" produced some spectacular results. Sushant and Ankita experienced the same thing, got close, and fell in love.

Over their five-year relationship, the couple even lived together. The two eventually split up and headed their own ways. Few people are aware, though, that Ankita declined a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani because, at the time, she preferred to concentrate on her personal life and wed Sushant. In an earlier interview, Ankita discussed the same topic and said that although she regrets not having followed her own decision-making, she feels bad about the "bad decisions" she has made in the past.

(Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma loses her cool at Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande as the “Pavitra Rishta” actress calls her “Chudail”)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits –Bollywoodshaadis