What! Fahmaan Khan confirms being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi and reveals this reason for not doing the show

MUMBAI: Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience attention. Fans love their pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and later on, with constant hard work he made his TV debut in the year 2015. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

Apart from this, Fahmaan auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies but unfortunately, he did not receive the expected success.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his performance in COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where the fans are loving him as Ravi and has already given him a thumbs up.

The actor is quite active on his social media account and he keeps sharing about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

As we had reported earlier, Fahmaan Khan has turned director and him loving this new phase in his life.

The actor says that along with acting, one of the things that he liked to do was to direct and finally; he got the chance to do so.

Now while interacting with the media, he was asked that he was supposed to do Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 but then he couldn’t.

The actors confirmed the news and said “ Yes, I was offered the show but then my dates didn’t match as I was shooting for my current serial and now the contestants have flown to South Africa and hence things didn’t work out. But in the future if I ever want to do a show then I will definitely do this show as I would love to be part of it as I love doing adventurous stunts may be next season”

There is no doubt Fahmaan would be a good choice for the reality show.

