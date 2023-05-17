What! Fahmaan Khan confirms being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi and reveals this reason for not doing the show

Fahman Khan is one of the most loved and celebrated actors on television and now during a media interaction he confirmed that he was offered the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and revealed why he couldn’t sign the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 22:46
FAHMAAN KHAN

MUMBAI:  Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience attention. Fans love their pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and later on, with constant hard work he made his TV debut in the year 2015. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

Apart from this, Fahmaan auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies but unfortunately, he did not receive the expected success.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his performance in COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where the fans are loving him as Ravi and has already given him a thumbs up.

( ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia collaborate for THIS upcoming project, check out the deets inside

The actor is quite active on his social media account and he keeps sharing about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

As we had reported earlier, Fahmaan Khan has turned director and him loving this new phase in his life.

The actor says that along with acting, one of the things that he liked to do was to direct and finally; he got the chance to do so.

( ALSO READ : Did you know that Dharampatnii fame Fahmaan Khan also has This talent alongside being an excellent actor?

Now while interacting with the media, he was asked that he was supposed to do Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 but then he couldn’t.

The actors confirmed the news and said “ Yes, I was offered the show but then my dates didn’t match as I was shooting for my current serial and now the contestants have flown to South Africa and hence things didn’t work out. But in the future if I ever want to do a show then I will definitely do this show as I would love to be part of it as I love doing adventurous stunts may be next season”

There is no doubt Fahmaan would be a good choice for the reality show.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/kya-baat-hai-fahmaan-khan-and-nimrit-kaur-ahluwalia-collaborate-upcoming-project-check )

 

 

 

Fahmaan Khan Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Colors Voot Reality show Imlie Sumbul Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii Balaji Telefilms Ekta Kapoor Rohit Shetty TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 22:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Robbery at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s house, Read more
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen many cases of robbery in celebrities houses, these news have shocked the fans and...
Must read! Have a look at the stars who became famous with Tik Tok
MUMBAI: We have seen many names which have been grabbing the attention and winning the hearts of the fans through their...
Exclusive! Garmi actress Anushka Kaushik to be seen in movie Rumi Ki Sharafat
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the movies, digital shows and Television,...
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Wow! Radhika's family happy with Radhika's gesture of sharing happiness
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Lovely! Surilii blushes hearing Shivendra’s name, Damayanti sees Shivendra’s rebellious side
MUMBAI:Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Sanya Malhotra , Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav to grace the upcoming episode to promote their upcoming movie “Kathal”
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
Shocking! Robbery at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s house, Read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Sanya Malhotra , Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav to grace the upcoming episode to promote their upcoming movie “Kathal”
NACH BALIYE SEASON 10
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Sanjeev Seth and Lata Sabharwal to participate in the show ?
Aww! This is how Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma express that they miss each other, take a look
Aww! This is how Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma express that they miss each other, take a look
RANDEEP RAI
Omg! Randeep Rai reveals this shocking reaction on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 going off air
Maitree
Zee TV’s Maitree completes 100 episodes milestone!
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the surprise Harshad Chopda received from the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on his birthday as Gau
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the surprise Harshad Chopda received from the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on his birthday as Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly join him in the celebrations