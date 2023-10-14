What! Fahmaan Khan once dated Shweta Tiwari? The DharamPatnii actor breaks silence, read on to know what he said

Sometimes however, a simple liking toward a co-star is blown out of proportion and gossip mills begin running overtime calling it an affair or dating. Now, Fahmaan Khan who gained immense fame with his show Imlie, has been linked to many of his co-stars, and one of them is Shweta Tiwari.
1

MUMBAI: Tv Actors have hectic work schedules and shoot for many hours in a day. Sometimes they only go home just to take a shower, a short nap and are back on sets. In such a situation, the show’s set turns into their second home and the co-stars become like their family members. This results in co-stars sometimes falling in love. 

Also Read-Exclusive! Dharampatnii actor Fahmaan Khan has the best stories when it comes to his college days and Dharampatnii days, check it out

There were rumors that Fahmaan dated actress Shweta Tiwari. When asked about it, Fahmaan replied, "It was me dating Shweta Tiwari. It was so stupid. This was at the time when 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' was going on. We were sitting on our sets and laughing so hard." 

There were rumors that Fahmaan dated actress Shweta Tiwari. When asked about it, Fahmaan replied, “It was me dating Shweta Tiwari. It was so stupid. This was at the time when 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' was going on. We were sitting on our sets and laughing so hard.”

Also Read-Big Scoop! Shweta Tiwari was ridiculed over her marriages and asked not to marry again; check out the actress’s befitting reply

Recently there were rumors that Fahmaan might replace Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the leap but the actor said there is no truth to it. 

A source told a news portal, “Rajan Shahi is known for giving opportunities to fresh faces like Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Pranali Rathod. He must have chalked out a proper plan for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, if it is taking a leap. While the production house would love to work with Tejasswi and Fahmaan, I think new faces will be auditioned for the lead roles. There's no doubt that Fahmaan Khan and Tejasswi Prakash are wonderful actors, who bring their own fan following but I think the chances of them featuring in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are bleak.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- FilmiBeat


 

