What! Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant accuses rape by 'Friend'; FIR lodged in Delhi

MUMBAI: A former Bigg Boss 11 contestant and television actress has accused her friend of raping her, and she has filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Tigri Police Station in South Delhi. Based on the data at present, the complainant claimed that she was sexually assaulted by a friend in 2023 at a residence in the national capital's Deoli Road area.

Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! Does Munawar hold someone responsible for his victory and losses? Read to know what this Bigg Boss 17 winner has to say

The incident happened last year, the former Bigg Boss contestant alleged, citing information from the popular news portal. In addition, the police have filed a formal complaint (FIR) and are currently conducting an investigation. The contestant was reportedly very well-liked within the Bigg Boss house. She became well-known after her time on the reality show.

The actress lives in Mumbai and is into modeling, according to information provided by the police. She has also contributed to numerous television shows. According to police sources, the actress said in the complaint that her friend had invited her to his Delhi home. She reached the apartment near Deoli Road. She claimed that after giving her an intoxicated drink, he raped her. The sources claim that an inquiry has started and that the accused will be brought into custody right away. The police haven't yet made an official comment on the situation, though.

On October 1, 2017, the eleventh season of the well-liked reality series Bigg Boss debuted on Colors TV. The season's victor was Shilpa Shinde, a television actress.

Bigg Boss' most recent season came to a close on Sunday, January 28. Bigg Boss 17's winner is stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. The first runner-up of the show was announced as Abhishek Kumar.

Along with well-known figures, the most recent edition included TV actress Ankita Lokhande, her husband Vicky Jain, and other celebrities like Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Soniya Bansal, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Jigna Vora, South Korean singer Park Min-jun, and Mannara Chopra.

Also read:Bigg Boss Season 17: Amazing! THIS is what Abhishek Kumar thinks about Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18