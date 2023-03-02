What happened between Krishna Kaul and his Kumkum Bhagya co-stars that left them Speechless? Find out here

Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting BTS story from your favorite show.
What happened between Krishna Kaul and his Kumkum Bhagya co-stars that left them Speechless? Find out here

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities Now, we are here with another story from Kumkum Bhagya. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character. The show witnessed a lot of turmoil recently and will through a major shift soon.

We know how much our audience likes to know about what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and even enjoy the little tidbits that the actors share from their personal lives.

Kumkum Bhagya is one such show that has been entertaining the audience for a long time now and they love to watch the plot unfold and follow the show through every twist and turn.

Now, we recently came across a post close to Kumkum Bhagya.

We know that the show takes a big leap and Prachi and Ranbir’s child is lost to them and grows up someplace else.

Now, we see that Krishna Kaul seems to be reading his dialogue for a scene and his co-stars were to supposedly give out their reactions to the same. While Krishna nails the scene, his co-stars are not far behind with their on-point reactions!

Check out the post here!

By what we get to hear, the scene is intense and Krishna has added a lot of emotion in the scene!

What do you think of this upcoming track?

Do tell us in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Kumkum Bhagya, Currently, Prachi meets Khushi as she saves her on the road while crossing.

As Khushi touches Prachi’s hand, Prachi feels a familiarity. Later, when Prachi hugs Khushi, Khushi feels warmth and comfort.

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

