What has gone wrong between Uorfi Javed and this actor?

MUMBAI : Uorfi Javed has been grabbing headlines for a while now, ever since she made an appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The social media sensation began her career as a TV actress with shows like Meri Durga, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Kasautii Zindagi Kay and many more.

Uorfi came into the limelight even more after showcasing her bizarre and strange outfits that she says she designs herself because no designer would offer their clothes to her.

However, all that changed when Uorfi wore ace fashion designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s gold colored silk saree, which she looked stunning in.

Uorfi Javed has to face a lot of trolls on a daily basis and she responds to all of them accordingly. She is known to be very straight-forward with her words and she puts people in their place.

While there are times when people take a dig at her, there are also times when she takes a dig at people.

This time, Uorfi Javed took a dig at Akshit Sukhija on a post which was about Akshit promoting his new show.

Earlier, there was a banter between the two where Uorfi tagged Akshit in a post where she is wearing a dress made of fake nails.

The actor was also present in Uorfi’s birthday bash where they both seemed to enjoy the time.

This time, Uorfi has a taken a dig at Akshit Sukhija. Check out the post below:

What do you think went down between the two actors?

