What? Internet Users applaud Aiport taxi Driver who confronted Uorfi Javed about her clothes at an Airport! Check out the reactions here!

Uorfi is one trendsetter that is ruling the social media charts. She is fearless and bold and has a very ardent fan following.
Uorfi Javed

MUMBAI : Urofi Javed has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for her unconventional dressing style. She is known for her out-of-the-box and bold statements.

Model and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is always going viral for some or other reason, the other reason mostly being her Fashion looks. Walking the streets of Mumbai like it's her runway, she wears some of the most outrageous fashions and gets clicked by the paparazzi for pictures that go viral on social media.

ALSO READ:What! Uorfi Javed breaks silence on Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Bad Taste’ comment, says “Bhaad mein jaaye..”

Uorfi has been a part of the latest season of Splitsvilla and was seen in the Playground house. 

Uorfi has been a part of the latest season of Splitsvilla and was seen in the Playground house.

The thing with Uorfi’s fashion or style game is, that you either love her or hate her, there is no in-between and while she is no stranger to trolling or receiving hate, a new incident has left people divided.

Recently, at the airport, an elder man, who according to reports is a taxi driver was crossing Uorfi and he made some comments about her saying that she should be ashamed and things along that line.

This was a very public event and people were around Uorfi and the man in the video posted by Viral Bhayani, the two got into a verbal spat. 

Now, what is surprising is that people are applauding the older man, almost everywhere the video has been posting and saying things like, ‘he is saying what people should have said before’, or ‘respect to the uncle’.

We have compiled some of the comments here for you to take a look at and judge for yourself.

In the video which has amassed millions of views, Uorfi is seen in a summer dress with pink dyed hair.

As per reports, Uorfi has a lineup of exciting projects coming up.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: OMG! Uorfi Javed's cosmetic procedure goes wrong, shares a SHOCKING picture

