What! Kapil Sharma was asked to flirt with actresses on his show, the actor/comedian reveals, “Shaadi ke baad na mujhe thodi sharam aane lag gayi”

Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time. His humor and comic timing has won him fans from all walks of life. The actor’s popular talk show The Kapil sharma Show has also one of the most loved and is usually on the top when it comes to TV ratings.

Now, we are well aware that the 41 year old has a penchant to flirt with Bollywood actresses and others who make an  appearance on his show. Well, Kapil was recently seen on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, which is a talk show by the former Bigg Boss contestant. While many celebs have been seen on her show, the latest one is Kapil Sharma. The latter spilled the beans on why he likes to flirt with actresses so incessantly and blatantly. 

While speaking to Shehnaaz, Sharma said, “Aap believe nahi karoge mujhe channel ne bola. Shaadi ke baad na mujhe thodi sharam aane lag gayi ki agar koi aayi hai heroine toh main kya bolu. Uske baad jab do bachche hogaye, fir toh mein bilkul hi serious hogaya… toh wo wala angle mein jaata nahi tha. Seedhe seedhe film ki baat karta tha. To unhone (channel) mail par bheja ki aapka wo angle miss kar rahe hai hum.”

Kapil Sharma then jokingly told Shehnaaz, “Bharat ka romantic pakshi hoon mein”

One the work front, Kapil will next be seen in Nandita Das’ upcoming film Zwigato. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

