WHAT!!! Karan Kundrra is in a relationship with Yogita Bihani; is FAKING his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash in Bigg Boss 15?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has grown on to showcase some major fights and controversies in the house.

Along with that, there are also quite some link up rumours and two contestants, who have a very strong buzz and liking in the house in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The two are fond of each other and have even claimed it on the show.

According to a recent revelation, Karan Kundrra is already dating his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Yogita Bihani, who has been quite vocal about their close relationship.

According to a recent hint revealed by the famous insider, The Khabri, Karan Kundrra and his previous co-star Yogita Bihani have been in a relationship for quite some time now. They are also reportedly planning to get married in the next few months. The TejRan fans, however, have shunned the allegations, claiming that Yogita and Karan are simply close friends and co-workers.

In one of the previous episodes, Karan Kundrra was spotted wearing a small chain that had a daisy pendant hanging around. He was seen kissing the small locket while being immersed in deep thoughts, amidst an important task. Some of the viewers have found that the necklace originally belongs to Yogita as she has been spotted wearing it in the past.

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss has seen multiple romantic angles, most of which have gone through a turbulent journey on the show.

