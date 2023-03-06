WHAT! This Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 co-contestant is Sheezan Khan’s birthday TWIN, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering news and stories straight to our readers, who like to keep updated with the happenings around tinsel town.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is soon to be back with another season this year. The line up of the contestants is very interesting this year and the shoot for the same has begun in South Africa.

Host Rohit Shetty is back with a Bang and this season is going to be filled with more daredevil stunts. He has reached the shooting location and the contestants keep posting pictures and videos of their shenanigans there.

This year, we will see celebrities like, Sheezan Khan, Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Daisy Shah, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Archana Gautam, Anjum Fakih among many others and we are sure they are to explore their Thrill-seeker there.

We have found out an interesting tidbit about two of the contestants there. Sheezan Khan has a birthday twin in his co-contestant and that is none other than Apla Manus Shiv Thakare.

They share the same birthday, 9th of September and Sheezan posted a picture sharing the same. He captioned it as, “my birthday twin 9 September Malad boys”.

Sheezan was last seen in Ali Baba – Daastaan-E-Kabul; he was later replaced by Abhishek Nigam on the show.

