WHAT! This Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 co-contestant is Sheezan Khan’s birthday TWIN, check out

Host Rohit Shetty is back with a Bang and this season is going to be filled with more daredevil stunts. He has reached the shooting location and the contestants keep posting pictures and videos of their shenanigans there.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story.

Also read: AWESOME! Sheezan Khan finally opens up on leaving Alibaba; says, “I never played Ali, I am Ali”

Khatron Ke Khiladi is soon to be back with another season this year. The line up of the contestants is very interesting this year and the shoot for the same has begun in South Africa.

This year, we will see celebrities like, Sheezan Khan, Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Daisy Shah, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Archana Gautam, Anjum Fakih among many others and we are sure they are to explore their Thrill-seeker there.

We have found out an interesting tidbit about two of the contestants there. Sheezan Khan has a birthday twin in his co-contestant and that is none other than Apla Manus Shiv Thakare.

They share the same birthday, 9th of September and Sheezan posted a picture sharing the same. He captioned it as, “my birthday twin 9 September Malad boys”.

Check out:

Sheezan was last seen in Ali Baba – Daastaan-E-Kabul; he was later replaced by Abhishek Nigam on the show.

Are you excited for this season?

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja take a dig at Shiv Thakare, say “Why are people asking about Shiv, this is not Bigg Boss”

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Khatron Ke Khiladi TV news Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Colors Sheezan Khan Tunisha Sharma Daisy Shah Aishwarya Sharma
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Latest Video
