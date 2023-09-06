What! Kundali Bhagya’s Baseer Ali shares shares his horrifying casting couch experience, says “I was around these predators and monsters since the beginning of my career”

MUMBAI :Baseer Ali rose to fame with his stint on MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla and today he has a massive fan following. These days he is grabbing the headlines for his debut show Kundali Bhagya where he is playing one of the leads of the show essaying the character Shaurya Luthra and the fans are super excited to see him on the show.

Like many in the entertainment world, Baseer too has a disturbing casting couch story to tell. Speaking about it to a news portal he said, “Luckily or unluckily I was around these predators and monsters since the beginning of my career. I was literally told to my face, 'Tu toh mujhe bohot pasand tha, chal chhod ab toh tu mera bhai hai and all that.' I was like you had the audacity to say this to my face just because of your position.”

Talking about how he landed the role of Shaurya in Kundali Bhagya, Baseer said, “So, I have a friend, who when I came to Mumbai, was the manager to a popular actor, and he told me that I can act, and I was very hesitant, somehow he convinced me and said that he is bringing an audition for me and that I said yes, I did the audition and I waited for about a week, and there was no response and then I told him that he made me audition, and there was no response, and he told me to keep giving auditions. And cut to I get a call, I am auditioning for Shaurya Luthra, and it went well and I am standing here as Shaurya”.

Baseer stars as Shaurya Luthra on the show Kundali Bhagya along with Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad.

