What! Kundali Bhagya’s Baseer Ali shares shares his horrifying casting couch experience, says “I was around these predators and monsters since the beginning of my career”

Like many in the entertainment world, Baseer too has a disturbing casting couch story to tell.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 09:41
Ali shares shares his horrifying casting couch experience

MUMBAI :Baseer Ali rose to fame with his stint on MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla and today he has a massive fan following. These days he is grabbing the headlines for his debut show Kundali Bhagya where he is playing one of the leads of the show essaying the character Shaurya Luthra and the fans are super excited to see him on the show.

Also Read- Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Baseer Ali feels he is very similar to Shaurya, says, “My mom called me and said are they paying you, for doing what you do every day” and more! Read for more!

Like many in the entertainment world, Baseer too has a disturbing casting couch story to tell. Speaking about it to a news portal he said, “Luckily or unluckily I was around these predators and monsters since the beginning of my career. I was literally told to my face, 'Tu toh mujhe bohot pasand tha, chal chhod ab toh tu mera bhai hai and all that.' I was like you had the audacity to say this to my face just because of your position.”

Talking about how he landed the role of Shaurya in Kundali Bhagya, Baseer said, “So, I have a friend, who when I came to Mumbai, was the manager to a popular actor, and he told me that I can act, and I was very hesitant, somehow he convinced me and said that he is bringing an audition for me and that I said yes, I did the audition and I waited for about a week, and there was no response and then I told him that he made me audition, and there was no response, and he told me to keep giving auditions. And cut to I get a call, I am auditioning for Shaurya Luthra, and it went well and I am standing here as Shaurya”.

Also Read-Exclusive! Sana Sayaad talks about Kundali Bhagya and bond with Paras and Baseer, “My bonding with both Baseer and Paras is really nice”! Read for more!


Baseer stars as Shaurya Luthra on the show Kundali Bhagya along with Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Preeta Karan Prithvi Rishabh Sarla Sherlyn Srishti ‎Shraddha Arya Baseer Ali Anjum Fakih Manit Joura Sanjay Gagnani TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 09:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Heartbreaking! Virat gets teary eyed seeing Sai-Satya together
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Satya paralysed, Sai stands in support
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Wow! Sakshi Tanwar starrer Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki back on Tv, Read on to know deets
MUMBAI :Television show Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki was an iconic show when it started airing in 2000. The characters, the...
Faltu: Upcoming Drama! Faltu has a trick for Shanaya, unaware of Ayaan new job
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Katha Ankahee: Aww! Katha and Viaan compelled to spend the night together; Katha realises her feelings
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Faltu: Romantic! Ayaan has the best way to make Faltu smile, Faltu sad for leaving
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Asur 2 actress Kasturi Banerjee roped in for movie titled Empire
Exclusive! Asur 2 actress Kasturi Banerjee roped in for movie 'Empire'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tanwar starrer Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki back on Tv
Wow! Sakshi Tanwar starrer Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki back on Tv, Read on to know deets
unko samajhna padega yeh show hai kya
MTV Roadies Season 19: What! Prince Narula on Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati being part of the show, “unko samajhna padega yeh show hai kya.”
Shocking! Rift between Paras Kalnawat and Muskan Bamne’s friendship as the actor unfollows the actress on social media
Shocking! Rift between Paras Kalnawat and Muskan Bamne’s friendship as the actor unfollows the actress on social media
INDIA BEST DANCER SEASON 3
India’s Best Dancer Season 3 : Wow! Shivam impresses guest judge Farah Khan; ace choreographer shakes a leg with Judge Terence Lewis
Nikki Sharma
Nikki Sharma to play ‘Shakti’ in Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
Shiv Thakare
Wow! Shiv Thakare to join Sonu Sood, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati in Roadies Karm Ya Kaand