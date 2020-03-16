What! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya is NOT MISSING her hubby Rahul Nagal, then who? | Deets inside

In the future episode, we will see that a grand celebration of Rishabh and Preeta’s wedding anniversary will be held and Arjun will be surprised to see their romance.

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town.

She is known for her performance in shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya, and Kundali Bhagya.

But here in this article, we bring to you an update that Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya aka Preeta is not missing her hubby Rahul Nagal but she is terribly missing her former co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan Luthra.

She took to social media wherein she uploaded a video. In the video, she is showing the poster of her show and zoomed in on the photo of Dheeraj and captioned it, “Major Missing @dheerajdhoopar”

Have a look!

Well, talking about her show, in the recent past month we have seen a lot of twists and turns with the exit of Dheeraj Dhoopar from the show. After his exit, we saw that actor Shakti Arora replaced him as Arjun Suryvanshi aka Karan Luthra.

Talking about the show’s storyline, recently in the show, we saw how Rishabh faced a deadly accident and Arjun came to his rescue. And in the future episode, we will see that a grand celebration of Rishabh and Preeta’s wedding anniversary will be held and Arjun will be surprised to see their romance.

Well, viewers, are you missing Dheeraj in the show?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com 

