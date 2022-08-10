What! MasterChef India 7: ‘Aruna Vijay’ on getting trolled “It really affected me very badly, people didn’t even know half of the dishes I cooked”

MUMBAI:Master Chef India is one of the most loved and entertaining cooking shows on Television. The show is now back with its seventh season and is leaving no stone unturned to make it a great success. The show has many versions worldwide including an Australian version, UK version and Asian version.

The seventh season of MasterChef India is judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora. The current season faced a lot of backlash for being biased towards certain contestants and one of them seems to be home cook Aruna Vijay. The latter was surprised that she stayed in the show for so long but was heartbroken when she was evicted just before the finale.

Speaking about her experience she said, “I think the way I look at food has completely changed. It (the eviction) did bother me but I realised that God may have other plans for me. Out of the 65 episodes, I did cook for 64, so that makes it worth it.”

Speaking of her most challenging moment she said, “I am a vegetarian and given the task required cooking with eggs, I had to make a choice. A lot of people told me I could use gloves or a spoon but it was against my belief system. I would have happily walked out of the show if needed. It was the most difficult thing as I wanted to use the pin when I was in a tough situation.”

Aruna said that many believed that she was favored on the show and as a result mercilessly trolled her. Speaking about that she said, “Behind all the glamour of the show, I am a normal person who’s not used to all this. It really affected me very badly. There were times when I would call my husband and say I want to return home. I would cry myself to sleep and it affected my performance. My mind was so preoccupied that I couldn’t do my best. Even though people said I shouldn’t focus on the trolls, I couldn’t understand why people were judging me. They said I was only making South Indian food and had a simple presentation. But the food is so under-represented, people didn’t even know half of the dishes I cooked. It was really tough and I took a lot of time to get over it. In the end, I feel any publicity is good publicity.”

