What! MasterChef India 7: ‘Aruna Vijay’ on getting trolled “It really affected me very badly, people didn’t even know half of the dishes I cooked”

The latter was surprised that she stayed in the show for so long but was heartbroken when she was evicted just before the finale.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 17:59
What! MasterChef India 7: Arun Vijay on getting trolled “It really affected me very badly, people didn’t even know half of the d

MUMBAI:Master Chef India is one of the most loved and entertaining cooking shows on Television. The show is now back with its seventh season and is leaving no stone unturned to make it a great success. The show has many versions worldwide including an Australian version, UK version and Asian version. 

Also Read-MasterChef India 7: Awesome!Netizens heap praises for Aruna Vijay and call chef Saransh Goila’s dish a masterpiece

The seventh season of MasterChef India is judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora. The current season faced a lot of backlash for being biased towards certain contestants and one of them seems to be home cook Aruna Vijay. The latter was surprised that she stayed in the show for so long but was heartbroken when she was evicted just before the finale.

Speaking about her experience she said, “I think the way I look at food has completely changed. It (the eviction) did bother me but I realised that God may have other plans for me. Out of the 65 episodes, I did cook for 64, so that makes it worth it.”

Speaking of her most challenging moment she said, “I am a vegetarian and given the task required cooking with eggs, I had to make a choice. A lot of people told me I could use gloves or a spoon but it was against my belief system. I would have happily walked out of the show if needed. It was the most difficult thing as I wanted to use the pin when I was in a tough situation.”

Also Read-Exclusive! New season of Master Chef India to be launched THIS month?

Aruna said that many believed that she was favored on the show and as a result mercilessly trolled her. Speaking about that she said, “Behind all the glamour of the show, I am a normal person who’s not used to all this. It really affected me very badly. There were times when I would call my husband and say I want to return home. I would cry myself to sleep and it affected my performance. My mind was so preoccupied that I couldn’t do my best. Even though people said I shouldn’t focus on the trolls, I couldn’t understand why people were judging me. They said I was only making South Indian food and had a simple presentation. But the food is so under-represented, people didn’t even know half of the dishes I cooked. It was really tough and I took a lot of time to get over it. In the end, I feel any publicity is good publicity.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Vikas Khanna Ranveer Brar Garima Arora Masterchef India 7 cooking show Reality show Aruna Vijay Priyanka Kundu Biswas TV news TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
1
Haha
1
Yay
1
Wow
1
Sad
0
Angry
2

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 17:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
MasterChef Season 7: “I have not only won the show, but also won the trust of my father; will soon start a business with Gurkirat” - Nayanjyoti Saikia, winner of the show
MUMBAI:MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and audience loves watching it as various...
MasterChef India Season 7: Congratulations! Nayanjyoti Saikia emerges as the winner of the show
MUMBAI:MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and audience love watching it as various...
Exclusive! “Mumbai is the hub of actors and would love to work with all great talents” Anirban Bhattacharya
MUMBAI:Actor Anirban Bhattacharya has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his beautiful acting...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Destiny Plans! Akshara forced to go back to Abhimanyu
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! “I would really love to do what Tabu has done in the movie Andhadhun” Vedika Dutt
MUMBAI:Actress Vedika Dutt, who has been winning the hearts of the fans with her beautiful projects, the actress is now...
Interesting! Bollywood songs that had lyrics in regional languages but still grabbed everyone’s attention
MUMBAI:In Bollywood, we have seen songs in Hindi and some are in Punjabi. Well, Punjabi is also a regional language but...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “Mumbai is the hub of actors and would love to work with all great talents” Anirban Bhattacharya
Exclusive! “Mumbai is the hub of actors and would love to work with all great talents” Anirban Bhattacharya

Latest Video

Related Stories
MasterChef Season 7: “I have not only won the show, but also won the trust of my father; will soon start a business with Gurkira
MasterChef Season 7: “I have not only won the show, but also won the trust of my father; will soon start a business with Gurkirat” - Nayanjyoti Saikia, winner of the show
MasterChef India Season 7: Congratulations! Nayanjyoti Saikia emerges as the winner of the show
MasterChef India Season 7: Congratulations! Nayanjyoti Saikia emerges as the winner of the show
MTV Roadies Season 19: Wow! Sonu Sood returns as the host of the show shares this season is going to be tougher than the previo
MTV Roadies Season 19: Wow! Sonu Sood returns as the host of the show shares this season is going to be tougher than the previous one announces that the auditions have begun
Indian Idol Season 13 Finale! Kya Baat Hai! Jay Bhanushali and Tina Dutta to grace the finale of the show to promote their upcom
Indian Idol Season 13 Finale! Kya Baat Hai! Jay Bhanushali and Tina Dutta to grace the finale of the show to promote their upcoming show “Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum'
OMG! These actors quit Happu Ki Ultan Paltan show mid–way for these shocking reasons
OMG! These actors quit Happu Ki Ultan Paltan show mid–way for these shocking reasons
Aisa k
Really! Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare mobbed by fans for a selfie, unimpressed netizens say “Aisa kya hai isme…”