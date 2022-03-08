WHAT! Netizens troll Rakhi Sawant for her abnormal behavior in the middle of the road, see reactions

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant never fails to entertain the audience with her activities on social media. Recently the Bigg Boss 15 fame was seen dancing in the middle of the road to Naagin track, however this did not go well with the netizens who trolled her massively for her abnormal behavior.

Also Read: Huge Trouble! Local Residents Association urge police to take stern action against Rakhi Sawant for THIS reason

In the most recent video going viral on Instagram, Rakhi Sawant can be seen interacting with the paparazzi as she says, “samjho ye Naag hai (pointing at Adil) and main hun Naagin… toh gana toh laga.”

She randomly started singing ‘Naagin Dance Nachna’ right after and also took a few moments to dance around Adil with a bright smile on her face. She playfully acted like she is stinging him and Adil even had to get hold of her hands to stop her from it.

Soon after netizens comments poured in that read “She behaves like abnormal psycho!!!!”, a comment read. “Ye kitna tang krti hai aadil ko public me”, another comment said. “Rakhi ji mt kro ase dar jayega Baccha h bichara wo”, the third comment said.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Rakhi Sawant finally meets Adil’s family; the couple confirms that marriage is on the cards soon

Recently, while interacting with the media, Rakhi said that she is going to meet Adil’s family, not his parents as of now but his cousins. Adil also confirmed with the media that he will soon be marrying Rakhi and that marriage is on the cards.

Credit: Koimoi