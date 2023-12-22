What! Pavitra Punia makes a shocking revelation amidst breakup rumors with Eijaz Khan

MUMBAI : Recently the news of Television actors Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia having trouble in their relationship surfaced and left fans worried. However Eijaz shared a picture with Pavitra and wrote, “Inspiration” and seemed like things were ok between the lovers. While these are still rumors, Pavitra’s recent statement has hinted at possible trouble in their relationship.

Also Read-Must Read! Pavitra Punia of Bigg Boss 14 fame breaks down talking about her father’s demise

Pavitra has now reacted to the rumors of her breakup with Eijaz saying, “I really feel for my fans and I am connected with them. I really request everyone to be calm and composed and give us privacy. Please support me in whatever I am doing and support Eijaz also and let peace be there. Whatever happens, it happens for a reason. I am really keen and focussed towards my career right now. I’ve just lost my father, he was my biggest support.”

She added, “'If you have heard something about our relationship, it must be right. I don't know.” This has caught the attention of many and are worried that things might not be ok with Eijaz and her.

Also Read-Must Read! Bigg Boss 14’s Eijaz Khan rubbishes rumors of break up with Pavitra Punia; duo set to marry soon?

On the work front, while Eijaz was seen in Shah Rukh Khan stirrer Jawan, Pavitra has been part of shows like Love U Zindagi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss 14 and many more shows.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife