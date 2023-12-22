What! Pavitra Punia makes a shocking revelation amidst breakup rumors with Eijaz Khan

While these are still rumors, Pavitra’s recent statement has hinted at possible trouble in their relationship.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 17:00
Pavitra Punia

MUMBAI : Recently the news of Television actors Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia having trouble in their relationship surfaced and left fans worried. However Eijaz shared a picture with Pavitra and wrote, “Inspiration” and seemed like things were ok between the lovers. While these are still rumors, Pavitra’s recent statement has hinted at possible trouble in their relationship. 

Also Read-Must Read! Pavitra Punia of Bigg Boss 14 fame breaks down talking about her father’s demise

Pavitra has now reacted to the rumors of her breakup with Eijaz saying, “I really feel for my fans and I am connected with them. I really request everyone to be calm and composed and give us privacy. Please support me in whatever I am doing and support Eijaz also and let peace be there. Whatever happens, it happens for a reason. I am really keen and focussed towards my career right now. I’ve just lost my father, he was my biggest support.”

She added, “'If you have heard something about our relationship, it must be right. I don't know.” This has caught the attention of many and are worried that things might not be ok with Eijaz and her.

Also Read-Must Read! Bigg Boss 14’s Eijaz Khan rubbishes rumors of break up with Pavitra Punia; duo set to marry soon?

On the work front, while Eijaz was seen in Shah Rukh Khan stirrer Jawan, Pavitra has been part of shows like Love U Zindagi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss 14 and many more shows.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-BollywoodLife 

Rithvik Dhanjani Asha Negi Pavitra Punia Eijaz Khan Divya Agarwal Varun Sood Asim Riaz Himanshi Khurana Ankita Lokhande Sushant Singh Rajput Gauahar Khan Kushal Tandon Divyanka Tripathi Sharad Malhotra TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 17:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Love Conquers All: Dhawal and Natasha's Reunion Amidst Perilous Jungle Ordeal in Pandya Store!
MUMBAI : In the upcoming instalment, Dhawal and Natasha are plunged into a jungle nightmare, where the atmosphere is...
Spoiler Alert! Dark Turn of Events: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein Unveils Samrudh's Sinister Plot!
MUMBAI : In the upcoming instalment, Savi makes a heartfelt return to her family in Ramtek, greeted by warm embraces...
Spoiler Alert! Love, Madness, and Regret: Kunal's Unraveling Emotions in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si!
MUMBAI : In the upcoming instalment, Kunal is thrust into a whirlwind of emotions as he discovers the plight of Sonia,...
Exclusive! There are a lot of veteran actors and it is a lovely environment to work in: Abhishek Sharma on shooting for Pandya Store
MUMBAI : Star Plus show Pandya Store has been one of the most loved shows on the channel. While the original show...
Exclusive! Surekha can easily come off as negative if they emotions are not blended well: Vaishali Thakkar on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI : Vaishali Thakkar needs no introduction. She is one of the most renowned names in the television industry and...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Is wild card contestant Ayesha Khan using Munawar Faruqui for the game as she tells Neil Bhatt “ I have used Munawar to get fame”
MUMBAI : Ayesha Khan is a known influencer and these days she is making news as she has entered Bigg Boss Season 17 as...
Recent Stories
Salaar
Fascinating! Prabhas starrer film Salaar’s sequel name unveiled; called Salaar Part 2: Shauryanga Parvam
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhishek Sharma
Exclusive! There are a lot of veteran actors and it is a lovely environment to work in: Abhishek Sharma on shooting for Pandya Store
Surekha
Exclusive! Surekha can easily come off as negative if they emotions are not blended well: Vaishali Thakkar on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
AYESHA KHAN
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Is wild card contestant Ayesha Khan using Munawar Faruqui for the game as she tells Neil Bhatt “ I have used Munawar to get fame”
ELVISH YADAV
OMG! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav and his friend gets into a heated fight with the media; read on to know more
Anurag Dobhal
Anurag Dobhal points out Munawar Faruqui's hypocrisy in recent statements; says “I don’t see any guilt in him for what he has done to Ayesha”
Isha Malviya
Bigg Boss 17: Oh No! Isha Malviya’s captaincy comes under huge risk due to BF Samarth Jurel, duo have a nasty argument