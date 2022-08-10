What? Pratik Sehajpal has THIS to say about haters and negative people! Find out what!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Pratik Sehajpal rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT and then Bigg Boss 15 where he stood as runner-up while his Naagin co-star Tejasswi bagged the title. Pratik has showcased his acting chops in the web series Bebaakee (2020) and has also been a part of major music videos. He also participated in reality shows Love School and Ace of Space (2018). Recently, he was also a part of the action-based-themed reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Recently he has been part of many music videos that have become super hits.

Being in the public eye comes with its perks and its cons, especially when you are a celebrity and have a great social media following, people can disagree with you and also spread hate, and different people have different reactions to hate.

Pratik is no stranger to social media hate and dealing with haters, he recently gave the best response to how he deals with haters. He is quite active on social media and often interacts with the fans in Q and A’s, in one such recent sessionm when a fan asked him about he deals with the haters, he had the best response and said, “ Man-handle, just joking, Why do you need to deal with them, just ignore them and they will disappear”.

Check out the post here:

We do agree with Pratik’s advice and believe that haters and people who spread negativity should be ignored.

Pratik was last seen in Entertainment Ki Raat, Housefull on Colors as a guest.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkarfor more updates!

