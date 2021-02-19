THIS is what Raghav will do to get Madhuri Dixit's attention on Dance Deewane 3  

MUMBAI: Raghav Juyal is one of the most loved personalities of television. He began his career in the industry as a contestant on Dance India Dance Season 3 and was one of the most popular participants.

Every performance of his was loved by the audience. He also emerged as the third runner-up of the show.

After the show, Raghav ventured into acting and hosting shows, and one of his most popular shows as a host has been Star Plus’s Dance Plus. He makes the show very entertaining.

Once again, Raghav is turning a host for dance reality show Dance Deewane 3, where he has replaced Arjun Bijlani, who hosted the first two seasons.

Team TellyChakkar got in touch with Raghav and asked him what he will do to get the attention of judge Madhuri Dixit, to which Raghav said that he tries to entertain everyone on the sets so that the workplace becomes a fun place to be in.

He adds that he tries to bring out the child in him and be playful so that no one is left alone on the sets and everyone works together.

In the end, he said that they have had a lot of fun on the sets especially with Madhuri Dixit, so the audiences will get to watch an entertaining episode, and that’s what his goal is.

Well, there is no doubt that Raghav will be a very good host as we have already seen it in Dance Plus.

