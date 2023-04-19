What! Rakhi Sawant reveals about investing in an IPL team

MUMBAI :Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card contestant and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

We have seen how the actress often broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritesh, her ex-husband, saying how much she loved him and also how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and was in a happier space because she found love again in Adil.

The actress made headlines as she got married, converted her religion to Islam, and was seen happy in her marriage.

Unfortunately, she recently lost her mother and was seen sharing her feelings with her fans.

These days, she is making headlines for her broken marriage with Adil. She came out in the open, claiming that he is cheating on her. She also got him arrested.

Now very often the actress is seen interacting with the media where she talks about her life and at times also reveals her upcoming project.

Recently, while interacting with the media she revealed that she would be investing in IPL soon and asked the media paps which team she would like to invest in and media paps encourage to do so.

Well, there is no doubt that Rakhi is one of the most entertaining personalities on television and the audience love to watch her.

