What! Reem Shaikh reveals why she unfollowed Zain Imam on social media, “one way of removing our anger is…”

MUMBAI: Reem Sameer Shaikh is one of the most admired personalities on social media and is one of the most popular actresses of the new lot. She is currently seen playing the role of Isha opposite Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani in the Beyond Dreams show ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’. Reem has worked with Zain Imam in the show Fanna Tere Ishq Mein Marjawan and the two have been close friends ever since.

Now, Reem and Zain who have been besties for quite some time have shockingly unfollowed each other on social media. When asked about the same, Reem told a news portal, “Zain and I are really good friends. People know that I'm a teenager, but what they don't know is that Zain is also a teenager mentally (laughs). We have fights and one way of removing our anger is through social media. Now that almost everything we do is connected to social media, expressing anger is also one of the things.”

Reem further added, “We fight like kids and to express my anger and to make sure that the other person knows that we're angry, we've unfollowed each other. It's not a big deal. There's no bad blood between the two of us.” She added, “I'm sure when we meet somewhere and look at each other, we will smile and call all of this silly. I'm sure it's temporary and nothing major.”

On her bond with Zain, Reem said, “When we were working together, we didn't bond very well. It is our love for food that helped us bond brilliantly. We both discovered that we are foodies and that's how we bonded. Zain is a very good friend. He doesn't have many friends which goes to prove what kind of a friend he is to the ones close to him.”

On the work front, Reem will soon be seen in an OTT series with Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi.

