What! From Rupali Ganguly- Sudhanshu Pandey to Hina Khan-Karan Mehra, these TV’s most loved couple and their cold wars

MUMBAI: While we love our TV shows and the leading pairs that create magic on-screen, there are times when the on-screen chemistry does not resonate off-screen and there is some tension after the shoot is done. Today we will look at popular Tv jodis that have had an issue with each other leading to unnecessary cold wars between them.

Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey

The leading pair of Anupamaa have always been in the news. The duo were rumored to be having a cold war between them when Sudhanshu shared the new promo of the show and did not tag Rupali. However the latter invited him to her birthday party and their happy pictures were all over the place.

Karan Mehra-Hina Khan

The most popular jodi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hina and Karan were rumored to not be on talking terms on the sets of the show. Karan later in an interview said that he and Hina were never friends right from the beginning.

Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai

While the duo playing a married couple in Dil Se Dil Tak, there was a lot of hospitality between the two off-screen. The same cold vibe was seen in the show Bigg Boss 13 as well.

Karan Patel-Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Karan and Divyanka were a loved pair of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein but were rumored to be hostile off screen, however the duo squashed these rumors saying they were friends.

Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari

This pair from Kasautii Zindagii kay gave major couple goals on-screen but were cold toward each other off-screen. The once friends could not stand each other later.

Vivian DSena and Drashti Dhami

The two were a hit pair on Madhubala- Ek ishq Ek junoon, but off-screen they were not even on talking terms with each other.

