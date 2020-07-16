What’s The Bebaakee Buzz All About on Instagram?

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are raising the curiosity meter high of the viewers today with just one word Bebaakee. But what is Bebaakee? Why is the buzz? Why are the actors talking about Bebaakee?

Actors like Erica Fernandes, Aneri Vajani, Mugdha Chapekar, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Krishna Kaul, Akash Jagga amongst others have taken to their social media pages to share what Bebaakee means to them. Actress Erica Fernandes who impressed fans with the portrayal of Prerna shares “Bebaakee mere liye main hu” and we cannot agree more. For Mugdha, the word Bebaakee is the truth and according to her if you are a true person you don't have to fear anyone. For Aneri, Bebaakee is Passion. All the celebrities have defined the word beautifully in their own way.

Not just this, the content czarina Ekta Kapoor while drenching in Mumbai rains says, “For me, Bebaakee is Ravie and the Rainss!” She further adds, “It’s something that is wild, that is ‘dheet’, that does not follow the norm, and that is untamed in its purest form! There’s no other word for this kind of love...but Bebaakee.”

Looks like the curtain will be raised from this Bebaakee mystery today at 6 PM on the ALTBalaji page. So stay tuned.

Meanwhile, enjoy these videos and share what Bebaakee means to you:

