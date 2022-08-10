What? Shaheer Sheikh was almost a part of THESE Shows? Details Inside!

MUMBAI:Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh is one of the well-known faces of the Tv industry. He has impressed fans with his performance in shows like Kya Mast Hai Life, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, and many more.

The actor has a huge fan following on social media where he keeps sharing interesting posts for his online family.

Shaheer Sheikh made his acting debut with the television show Kya Mast Hai Life and then appeared as Anant Bajpai in Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. In 2013, he got his breakthrough with the role of Arjuna in Mahabharat for which, he received widespread acclaim.

Shaheer made his Indian television comeback in 2016, with the critically acclaimed show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, In 2019, he portrayed Abir Rajvansh in the successful show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

While the actor has played many memorable roles, he has also rejected quite a few. Check out the list of roles that Shaheer Sheikh has rejected:



Ashish in Maitree:

As per reports he was offered the role of Ashish in the show Maitree but he refused it because he was already a part of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.

Mr.Bajaj in Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2:

As per reports Shaheer was offered the role of Mr. Bajaj in the reboot but he did not take up the role, the rumor mill was abuzz with the confirmation of his casting but it is said that he did not do the role because of how iconic the first role was.

Viaan in Katha Anakhee:

It is also reported that he was offered the role of Viaan in the show but again refused it because he was already committed to the show he was doing.

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev

The handsome star was apparently considered to play Lord Shiva's role in this popular show. Well, Shaheer rejected it and Mohit Raina went on to play this iconic character.

Siya Ke Ram

The actor was offered the role Siya Ke Ram for playing the titular role.But according to reports he refused it because he did not want to another mytho show immediately.

While we are very glad that Shaheer did the roles that he did, but it would have very interesting to see him be a part of another roles like these.

