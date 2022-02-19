WHAT! Shamita Shetty opens up about the psychological fallout post her exit from Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: In an interview, Shamita said that her anxiety level increased inside the Bigg Boss house and she is still dealing with it. She also called the show mentally ‘taxing’.

Shamita said, “I wouldn’t say I am 100% back to my life out here. You know what I mean? Thoda time lag raha hai (It’s taking some time). And I didn’t realise this. Jab bohot saare log mere aas paas hua karte the (When I was around a lot of people), I would feel very strange and unfortunately for me, my birthday was in a few days, so I had to see a lot of people but I wanted to run away.”

Calling the show emotionally ‘taxing’, Shamita said that ‘it takes a lot of healing once you come out of the house’. “Mera anxiety level ghar ke andar bohot hi badh gaya tha (My anxiety level increased a lot inside the Bigg Boss house) and I already had anxiety issues, so it’s definitely something I am dealing with,” she said, adding that she is seeking professional help.

“I have a therapist, who is very good. Mujhe at least pata hai ki yeh jo phases aate hai, temporary phases hai (At least I know that these phases are temporary),” she said, adding that meditation helps her.

She was in the top five of Bigg Boss OTT as well as Bigg Boss 15.

Credit: Hindustan Times