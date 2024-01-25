What! Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta gives warning to third-generation toy maker of backing off; Here’s what went wrong!

MUMBAI: The third season of Shark Tank India is progressing to a very thrilling moment every day. The second began with 34-year-old Abbas Gabajiwala, a third-generation toy maker, who grabbed everyone's curiosity with his interactive scientific toys. He requested Rs 80 lakh for a 2 percent equity. Shark Vineeta Singh knew about his dad's company. When Peyush questions Abbas about their separate businesses, Aman Gupta pulls his legs with a joke.

While Peyush and Anupam Mittal continue to question Abbas, Aman makes a deal. When a family dispute arises, Aman steps in to tell him that he has the option to buy Abbas' share of his brother's business. Later, Aman extends his first offer, but Abbas turns it down, claiming that he is not in profit-making as of now.

Anupam and Vineeta strike a bargain, but Aman and Ritesh present him with a new proposal. Peyush finds it troubling that Abbas calls his COO, his wife. He claims that Abbas neglected to mention his wife's involvement in the company.

Now, Aman makes Abbas the final offer and warns him to pull out if he doesn't accept. Abbas bargains and asks as to what Peysh could be willing to provide. When Aman sees Abbas, he becomes agitated and says that he must make up his mind. Aman cuts in while Peyush and Abbas are talking, stating that he is taking time to make a decision.

Abbas requests five seconds, at which point Aman abruptly announces that he is withdrawing. Aman offers him the choice to accept the contract without engaging in any more discussions. Finally, with Aman and Ritesh's conditional offers, Abbas closed his deal for Rs 80 lakh for 4% equity.

