What! Sheezan Khan breaks silence if he was offered the show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul post his release from jail

MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he was the main lead of the serial and his character was loved by the audience.

He couldn’t continue with the show as the biggest controversy of his life hit him when he was arrested and put behind bars as his co–star and alleged ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma had committed suicide on the sets of the show and owing to this case he spent almost two months in the jail.

The moment he was out on bail he was offered the show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and the actor became a part of the reality show.

Sheezan has been performing all the stunts so well and he is overcoming his fears and is often being praised by Rohit Shetty.

Now while interacting with the media, he was asked if he was offered Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul post his release from jail, to which the actor said "Yes I was offered the show. The makers had approached me to play a cameo in the show as they wanted to create a hype but I refused to return back"

He also said when he was released it was difficult for him to come back to normal with the things he had gone through, but then he fought back because he had the support of his family and friends who helped him to come out of this tough situation.

Well, there is no doubt that Sheezan has fought the dark part well and today he has become a household name and has a good fan following.

