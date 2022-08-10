What! Shiv Thakare to be the highest paid contestant on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Now, while the makers are yet to announce the list of confirmed contestants on the reality show, former Bigg Boss contestant Shiv Thakare is the first finalized contestant.
Shiv Thakare

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

Also Read-Khatron Ke Khiladi: Finally! Shiv Thakre reveals how he is preparing for the upcoming season

Now, while the makers are yet to announce the list of confirmed contestants on the reality show, former Bigg Boss contestant Shiv Thakare is the first finalized contestant. It is said that Shiv has signed the reality show’s contract and he might be the highest paid contestant on the show.  

As per sources, taking his popularity into consideration, makers of KKK have offered Shiv Thakare a huge amount. It is said that Shiv has been offered around 5-8 lakhs per episode. Fans loved his game in Bigg Boss and are eager to see him in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 soon.

Also Read-Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are the first two confirmed contestants of the upcoming season?

Well, the fans and the audience are excited to see Shiv in the show and we all know that he will ace the stunts in the show.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Jagran

Shiv Thakare Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan MC Stan Priyanak Chahar Choudhary Rohit Shetty Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Argentina Colors TV news TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/20/2023 - 14:25

