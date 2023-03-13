What! “So fashion was a way for me to feel good about myself,” says Uorfi Javed as she opens up about her bad childhood and how fashion helped her

Uorfi is bold when making a statement and unabashed about her choices; something that is giving her both fame and something that even gets negative attention from people who don’t approve of her choices.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 14:57
UORFI

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. Uorfi Javed was recently seen at an event in the city and spoke to the media about her life and childhood.

Also read:  Uorfi Javed opts out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for another big project

Uorfi is bold when making a statement and unabashed about her choices; something that is giving her both fame and something that even gets negative attention from people who don’t approve of her choices.

Uorfi has been gauging the attention of fans over her creative fashion choices and DIY clothing and comes up with unconventional choices when it comes to styling her outfits. She is often papped for the same reasons and goes viral over her bold videos.

Uorfi attended a fashion event in the city recently and opened up about her outfit, future works and reality shows.

When talking about when her love for Fashion started, Uorfi said that it began in her childhood and that’s when she opened up about how she had a bad childhood.

Uorfi shared that since she had a bad childhood, the only thing that made her feel good was putting on something she made out of cloth, creating her fashion and applying make up. When everything was going wrong, but when she would see herself after getting ready in the mirror, it made her feel good.

She added, “so fashion was a way for me to feel good about myself”. She maintains that today too it doesn’t matter what the world says seeing her, she feels amazing after dressing up and looking at herself in the mirror.

Also read:  Uorfi Javed shares an adorable glimpse of her family, check it out

Uorfi Javed TV news media interaction OTT Bigg Boss OTT Voot Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Diy Fashion TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 14:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Sexy! These pictures prove that Diana Penty looks the hottest in black, take a look
MUMBAI :Diana Penty is an actress who works predominantly in Hindi films. Penty then made her acting debut with the...
Beautiful! Check out these gorgeous looks of Mrunal Thakur in ethnic
MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur is an actress who primarily works in Hindi films along with Telugu and Marathi films. She made...
Must Read! Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati were paid this much for the Netflix show Rana Naidu
MUMBAI :Netflix’s recent offering Rana Naidu is grabbing the attention of the fans. The web series is the current talk...
Check out these prettiest off-screen clicks of Prachi aka Niti Taylor from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2
MUMBAI :  At the age of 15, Niti Taylor made her television debut with Pyaar Ka Bandhan in 2009. Her breakthrough came...
Recent Stories
Vedieka Dutt
Sexy! Manto actress Vedieka Dutt looks too hot to handle in these pictures

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Check out these prettiest off-screen clicks of Prachi aka Niti Taylor from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2
Throwback! Bigg Boss fame Shiv Thakare had 169 girlfriends?
Juhi Babbar Soni
A supremely talented actress Juhi Babbar Soni held the 48th, 49th & 50th Show of her play “With Love, Aap Ki Saiyaara” in Mumbai
MASTERCHEF
MasterChef season 7: Shocking! This is what contestants do off-set
Krishna Mukherjee
Awesome! Krishna Mukherjee all set to tie the knot with Chirag Batliwala; These Yeh Hai Mohabbatein stars join in the celebration
Kapil Sharma
OMG! Kapil Sharma reveals wanted to commit suicide during his downfall says "No one was there to listen to me"