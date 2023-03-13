What! “So fashion was a way for me to feel good about myself,” says Uorfi Javed as she opens up about her bad childhood and how fashion helped her

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. Uorfi Javed was recently seen at an event in the city and spoke to the media about her life and childhood.

Uorfi is bold when making a statement and unabashed about her choices; something that is giving her both fame and something that even gets negative attention from people who don’t approve of her choices.

Uorfi has been gauging the attention of fans over her creative fashion choices and DIY clothing and comes up with unconventional choices when it comes to styling her outfits. She is often papped for the same reasons and goes viral over her bold videos.

Uorfi attended a fashion event in the city recently and opened up about her outfit, future works and reality shows.

When talking about when her love for Fashion started, Uorfi said that it began in her childhood and that’s when she opened up about how she had a bad childhood.

Uorfi shared that since she had a bad childhood, the only thing that made her feel good was putting on something she made out of cloth, creating her fashion and applying make up. When everything was going wrong, but when she would see herself after getting ready in the mirror, it made her feel good.

She added, “so fashion was a way for me to feel good about myself”. She maintains that today too it doesn’t matter what the world says seeing her, she feels amazing after dressing up and looking at herself in the mirror.

