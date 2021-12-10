WHAT!!! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Raj Anadkat aka Tapu to QUIT the show? Here is what producer Asit Modi has to share…

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved and successful serials on television and is doing extremely well for more than a decade.

The stars of the show have become household names and have a massive fan following.

Controversies always surround the serial but fade away in no time. Recently, there were rumours doing the rounds that Raj Anadkat aka Tapu and Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal are not getting along with each other. Now, there are more rumours that Raj might quit the show!

A media portal reported that, “The journey has been bittersweet with Raj. There have been multiple times that the team has tried to make amends with him but things aren’t working out anymore. Neither is he willing to stick for too long nor the cast and crew is keen on asking him to stay.”

It remains unknown whether Raj Anadkat has already put down his papers or the conversation regarding the same is still on. The TMKOC producer reacted by saying, “Pata nahi mujhe kuch. Nahi, mujhe nahi pata hai.”

