WHAT! The Time when Karan Kundrra landed in a controversy over his violent behaviour with Saanvi Talwar

MUMBAI: Karan Kundraa recently celebrated his 38th birthday and the town went wild over the celebrations. Tejasswi Prakash penned down a heartfelt note for him and they had a great time at the birthday bash. TejRan are often followed for their adorable chemistry and their fans are eagerly awaiting them getting hitched.

Karan rose to fame with his role in Kitani Mohabbat Hai and then his popularity shot up post his stint in the Bigg Boss house. He was once part of a violent controversy with one of his female co-stars and incidents dates back to 2015.

Karan was shooting for Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and was part of a scene with his co-star and lead Saanvi Talwar. They were supposed to be in an intimate moment that carried on dramatically but it all went downhill as Saanvi ended up slapping Karan a little too hard.

Saanvi was supposed to slap Karan in retaliation to his attempt at kissing her and apparently, he started the kiss before and the actress followed the script. The slap was too hard and led to an argument and then reportedly Karan slapped back his co-star.

Saanvi confirmed the incident in a conversation with another portal and revealed that she was shaken by the incident. “I don’t think any woman should be subjected to such atrocious behaviour. What disturbed me more was that no one stopped Karan Kundrra while he slapped and abused me,” said the actress.

