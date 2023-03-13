What! These actresses almost played the role of Aparajita on Main Hoon Aparajita, take a look

The show premiered on 27th September and it is an official remake of the Zee Telugu series ‘Radhamma Kuthuru’. The show stars Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil as the leads.
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s heart-touching serial, ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia, is doing well and has already garnered a good viewership due to its realistic plots and relatable characters.


ALSO READ: Main Hoon Aparajita’s Manav Gohil beats Mumbai’s traffic jam by taking the metro!


Shweta Tiwari, is one of the top actresses in the TV industry and is known for her iconic roles, she returned to TV fiction with the show Main Hoon Aparajita, but did you know that she almost did not play the role of Aparajita.


Check out the list of actors who almost played the leading role in the show.


Sakshi Tanwar: A popular name from the industry, she was offered the show but currently she is focusing on web shows and movies, as per reports.

Parnieeta Borthakur: Another popular name, she was also considered for the role of Aparajita but she could not do it because of her busy schedule, as per reports.


Parul Chauhan: Known for her shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, but she was not interested to do the show as per reports.


Sriti Jha: Sriti Jha who was last seen in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as a contestant was also offered the show, but she wanted to take a break from shows.


Finally, when they approached Shweta Tiwari she said yes to doing the show and now we could not imagine anyone else pulling off the role of Aparajita.


Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Main Hoon Aparajita actor Manav Gohil on the audience response for the show “I’m getting feedback daily. It’s a great deal of appreciation that comes our way as a team”

 

 

Garvita Sadhwani main Hoon Aprajita Shweta Tiwari Chavvi Niya aprajita Akshay Zee TV Anushka Merchande Shweta Gulati DHWANI GORI Shruti Chaudhary manav gohil Bodhitree media
