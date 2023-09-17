What! These television actresses were trolled for their fashion choices, take a look

MUMBAI : Popular television actresses are under constant glare and are often criticized for their sartorial choices. While these hotties are often known for their fashion statements, they are even highly criticized and trolled for their choices.

Right from Nia Sharma to Rubina Dilaik; a look at popular television actresses who got massively trolled for their bold outfit choices.

1. Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh who played the role of Sai in the show got trolled for wearing a short revealing outfit. The diva wore a yellow striped short yellow dress during Ganpati Bappa's darshan and got trolled badly for her inappropriate outfit for a festival.

2. Rubina Dilaik

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 beauty Rubina Dilaik wore a powder blue sheer outfit that she paired with mermaid-style pants. The netizens quickly trolled and compared her with Urfi.

3. Tina Dutta

Actress Tina Dutta got slammed by trollers for posting topless pictures on her social media. Tina was seen wearing colourful shorts and trolls even dropped some vulgar comments on her post. Tina shared the comments and reported them to the cybercrime department.

4. Kanika Mann

Actress Kanika Mann went braless for a photo shoot and the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant was trolled badly. She flaunted her toned back in a saree and her pictures went viral on social media.

5. Nia Sharma

Jamai Raja actress Nia Sharma is known for her outspoken demeanor and unique fashion choices. But, the diva often gets compared to Urfi Javed. She was snapped at the birthday party of her friend wherein her outfit grabbed all the attention. Nia wore a revealing backless top that was falling like a dupatta from the front. She paired her top with a red mini-skirt.

6. Divya Agarwal

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal wore a backless top that she paired with green shimmery shorts. The diva got trolled and received a lot of flak for posting her bold pictures.

7. Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu shared a dancing video of herself wearing a bralette. The popular sanskari bahu of Telly town got brutally trolled and netizens even shared shameful comments on her post.

8. Urfi Javed

Internet sensation Urfi Javed, who is known for experimenting with her style and quirky outfits, gets trolled every time she steps out of the house. Urfi often makes headlines for her bizarre outfit choices and leaves her fans surprised with her fashion. The actress wore an unusual purple top in the form of a rib cage recently.

