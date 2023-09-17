What! These television actresses were trolled for their fashion choices, take a look

Popular television actresses are under constant glare and are often criticized for their sartorial choices. While these hotties are often known for their fashion statements, they are even highly criticized and trolled for their choices.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/17/2023 - 13:15
RUBINA DILAIK

MUMBAI : Popular television actresses are under constant glare and are often criticized for their sartorial choices. While these hotties are often known for their fashion statements, they are even highly criticized and trolled for their choices.

Also read - Must Read! AR Rahman’s daughters Raheema and Khatija break silence on the Oscar winner’s concert horror call it “Cheap Politics”

Right from Nia Sharma to Rubina Dilaik; a look at popular television actresses who got massively trolled for their bold outfit choices.

1. Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh who played the role of Sai in the show got trolled for wearing a short revealing outfit. The diva wore a yellow striped short yellow dress during Ganpati Bappa's darshan and got trolled badly for her inappropriate outfit for a festival.

2. Rubina Dilaik

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 beauty Rubina Dilaik wore a powder blue sheer outfit that she paired with mermaid-style pants. The netizens quickly trolled and compared her with Urfi.

3. Tina Dutta

Actress Tina Dutta got slammed by trollers for posting topless pictures on her social media. Tina was seen wearing colourful shorts and trolls even dropped some vulgar comments on her post. Tina shared the comments and reported them to the cybercrime department.

4. Kanika Mann

Actress Kanika Mann went braless for a photo shoot and the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant was trolled badly. She flaunted her toned back in a saree and her pictures went viral on social media.

5. Nia Sharma

Jamai Raja actress Nia Sharma is known for her outspoken demeanor and unique fashion choices. But, the diva often gets compared to Urfi Javed. She was snapped at the birthday party of her friend wherein her outfit grabbed all the attention. Nia wore a revealing backless top that was falling like a dupatta from the front. She paired her top with a red mini-skirt.

6. Divya Agarwal

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal wore a backless top that she paired with green shimmery shorts. The diva got trolled and received a lot of flak for posting her bold pictures.

7. Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu shared a dancing video of herself wearing a bralette. The popular sanskari bahu of Telly town got brutally trolled and netizens even shared shameful comments on her post.

Also read - Exclusive! "The Hero of the movie is the Great Family" Vicky Kaushal

8. Urfi Javed


  
Internet sensation Urfi Javed, who is known for experimenting with her style and quirky outfits, gets trolled every time she steps out of the house. Urfi often makes headlines for her bizarre outfit choices and leaves her fans surprised with her fashion. The actress wore an unusual purple top in the form of a rib cage recently.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life


 

Ayesha Singh Rubina Dilaik Tina Dutta Kanika Mann Nia Sharma Divya Agarwal Devoleena Bhattacharjee Urfi Javed Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/17/2023 - 13:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jawan: Wow! Actress Priyamani reveals Shah Rukh Khan requested Director Atlee to let dance her beside him in Zinda Banda; says ‘I Want This Girl Next To Me’
MUMBAI: Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has only been in theatres for a little over a week, yet it has already...
Wow! Netizens react to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan getting aged like a fine wine; her transition from 1994 to 2023 is unbelievably gorgeous to Dreamlike prettiness
MUMBAI: The most beautiful actress is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is well-known for her beauty throughout the world....
Shocking! Pratik Sehajpal opens up on getting bullied in school days and dealing with loneliness; Says “I Was Not Very Tall…”
MUMBAI : After a great run on Bigg Boss, the most popular reality program in the nation, Pratik Sehajpal has...
Taali: Wow! Sushmita Sen receives praise from the creators Arjun & Kartk for her dedication; shot rain sequence despite having a High Fever
MUMBAI: The creative team of the well-received streaming series ‘Taali,’ featuring Sushmita Sen, Arjun Singgh Baran and...
Really! Gauahar Khan reveals the day her son Zeehan was born, “I drove…”
MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is one of the most popular faces on Television. From her Bigg Boss stint to the web series Shiksha...
Anupamaa: OMG! Malti Devi desires to spend life with Anuj, not Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Priyamani
Jawan: Wow! Actress Priyamani reveals Shah Rukh Khan requested Director Atlee to let dance her beside him in Zinda Banda; says ‘I Want This Girl Next To Me’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pratik Sehajpal
Shocking! Pratik Sehajpal opens up on getting bullied in school days and dealing with loneliness; Says “I Was Not Very Tall…”
Mansi
Congratulations! Chhoti Sardaarrni fame Mansi Sharma blessed with a baby girl
Gauahar Khan
Really! Gauahar Khan revealed she was advised not to make her film debut in Ranbir Kapoor’s Rocket Singh, Read on to know why
Ragini
Wow! Sasural Genda Phool actress Ragini Khanna talks about her plans of getting married, read more
Sheezan Khan
Must read! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Sheezan Khan opens up on being learning ever since he got the opportunity; Says ‘Qismat aapke darwaze mein ek hi baar dastak deti hai’
Anjali
Exclusive! “Rohit Shetty sir really motivated me, but the one person who demotivated everyone during the stunts was Archana Gautam" - Anjali Anand