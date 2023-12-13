What! Trouble in Paradise? Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's break up news surfaces on social media

MUMBAI: The love story between Pavitra and Eijaz blossomed on the sets of the reality show "Bigg Boss" in 2020. Amidst the challenges and triumphs within the Bigg Boss house, their connection went beyond the confines of television. Initially co-contestants, the duo found comfort and companionship in each other.

Like any couple, Pavitra and Eijaz had tough times. Being famous made it even harder. Despite the ups and downs, the couple demonstrated resilience, confronting controversies and rumors together.

A noteworthy aspect of their relationship has been their openness about their feelings. They often share cute pictures and sweet messages on social media, making their fans really happy. Netizens love to see them happy together.

Fans recently experienced heartbreak with the announcement of another celebrity couple, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, parting ways due to religious differences. Now, rumors circulate that Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia might be facing challenges in their love story.

According to Varinder Chawla, the couple is reportedly on the verge of a breakup, leading netizens to speculate about possible reasons. However, none of these speculations are confirmed, and it seems we'll have to wait for an official statement for more clarity.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.