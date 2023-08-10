What! Uorfi Javed opens up on earning money from sexualization, “This is nothing new. Films and directors have done this for ages”

Uorfi’s bold attitude and fashion choices have ruffled many feathers over the years. Some have found her choices unique while some despise and call it shameful.
Uorfi

MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing her opinions about the current happenings and creates ripples in the media. She not only showcases her unusual outfits but is also known to voice her opinion where it matters.

Uorfi’s bold attitude and fashion choices have ruffled many feathers over the years. Some have found her choices unique while some despise and call it shameful. 

On benefiting from being sexualized, Uorfi said, “I admit that I benefit from the s*xualization of my life, but this is nothing new. Films and directors have done this for ages. They sexualize women in their film, but women face backlash while directors and producers make money. I wanted to take charge. I wanted to fuck myself and I wanted to make my own money.”

Uorfi admitted that she loves to pose for the paparazzi and enjoys the media attention. She added, “But maybe some attention and then we’ll figure it out from there.” 

Earlier Uorfi had mentioned receiving a death threat too. She had written, “so this man was my broker 3 years back, he randomly started msging me. He even called me and threatened to rape and kill me. This is a known man. Now you see the problem with people like HIndustani Bhau, its because of that man threatening me even randos think they can call and threaten to rape me and kill me because of what I put on my body.”

