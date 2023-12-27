What! Urfi Javed takes on a waitress role at Mumbai restaurant to support cancer patients by donating earnings

Uorfi stated that the job allowed her to fulfill a dream and continued by saying that no job is too big or too small. She was seen talking with the restaurant management while collecting orders from customers while posing as a waitress. On Tuesday, she posted a video from her gig on Instagram.
Urfi Javed

MUMBAI : Uorfi Javed, a social media celebrity renowned for her unconventional fashion style, was spotted waiting tables at a restaurant in Mumbai's Juhu neighborhood. Uorfi stated that the job allowed her to fulfill a dream and continued by saying that no job is too big or too small. She was seen talking with the restaurant management while collecting orders from customers while posing as a waitress. On Tuesday, she posted a video from her gig on Instagram.

She added caption "Dream realized! No job is big or small, it's all about perspective. I wanted to be in the shoes of a waitress for a few hours. Thrilled to contribute my earnings to the Cancer Patient Aid Association, and committed to continuing such acts of kindness. @cpaaindia Special thanx to @suved @theninesmumbai for making this happen and being so generous with the donations (sic)."

The social media star revealed that she aspired to work as a waiter to understand the challenges of the position. She observed customers being rude to wait staff, but both the diners and the personnel at the restaurant were treated with kindness.

She went home with a paycheck and some tips, which she will now use to help cancer patients. Uorfi had previously revealed that her Instagram account had been having issues.

Uorfi is one person who makes the headlines every day, and when asked if any headlines bother her in an early interview, she said “Nothing bothers me, if journalism has lost its meaning in today’s day then why will it bother me”. Uorfi Javed has redefined what it means to be an honest celebrity and her journey has only just begun.

Credit- Free Press Journal

 

