News

What? Vibhuti to turn monkey in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Sep 2019 03:59 PM

MUMBAI: &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain (Edit II) has been successfully entertaining viewers with its interesting stories and punching lines. In a world of saas-bahu sagas, comic shows definitely come as a welcome relief and help calm our weary senses.

The makers constantly try to bring something unique for ardent viewers. And this time as well, they have an interesting track coming up.

Soon, Vibhuti (Aashif Sheikh), Anita (Saumya Tandon), Angoori (Shubhangi Atre Poorey), and Tiwari (Rohitash Gaud) will be shown visiting a zoo. Angoori bhabhi will ask Vibhuti to click a selfie with a gorilla. While Vibhuti is trying to get the gorilla in the frame, it gets agitated and bites Vibhuti.

This leads to a series of funny situations wherein Vibhuti eventually starts behaving like a monkey.  

We are sure this episode be a laughter riot for the audience.

Tags > Vibhuti, MONKEY, &TV, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Aashif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre Poorey, Saumya Tandon, interesting track coming up, Rohitash Gaud,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit

past seven days