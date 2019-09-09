What? Vibhuti to turn monkey in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

MUMBAI: &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain (Edit II) has been successfully entertaining viewers with its interesting stories and punching lines. In a world of saas-bahu sagas, comic shows definitely come as a welcome relief and help calm our weary senses.



The makers constantly try to bring something unique for ardent viewers. And this time as well, they have an interesting track coming up.



Soon, Vibhuti (Aashif Sheikh), Anita (Saumya Tandon), Angoori (Shubhangi Atre Poorey), and Tiwari (Rohitash Gaud) will be shown visiting a zoo. Angoori bhabhi will ask Vibhuti to click a selfie with a gorilla. While Vibhuti is trying to get the gorilla in the frame, it gets agitated and bites Vibhuti.



This leads to a series of funny situations wherein Vibhuti eventually starts behaving like a monkey.



We are sure this episode be a laughter riot for the audience.