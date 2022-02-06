WHAT! Vidhi Pandya aka Soumya undergoes transformation in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye

Armaan has started loving Soumya unknowingly and feels bad for hurting her. Prisha is happy that Soumya is now aware of the truth.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 18:05
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns. 

In this video we see that Vidhi Pandya who plays the lead role of Somya is all dressed up like a worker ditch the saree clad. Fans are wondering what made her take such a avatar. Moreover, they are curious  to know whats going to happen in the upcoming episode. 

Check out the video   

Meabnwhile in the show, Armaan has started loving Soumya unknowingly and feels bad for hurting her.

Prisha is happy that Soumya is now aware of the truth.

Prisha wants Armaan to divorce Soumya and marry her.

Will Armaan leave Soumya and his children for Prisha?

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 18:05

