WHAT!!! When Aditya Narayan MISBEHAVED with an airline staffer…

MUMBAI: While there are some celebrities who are humble and grounded, there are also many who blow off people and showcase bad temper in public. In another such incident, Aditya Narayan once made headlines for a tiff with an IndiGo airline staffer? Scroll down to know more.

(Also Read: CONGRATULATIONS: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa host Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal give a special treat to their fans on social media as they celebrate their first MARRIAGE ANNIVERSARY!)

Back in 2017, the singer became a butt of jokes and memes on the internet after a video showing him having a verbal spat with the airline person went viral. The video became the hottest gossip in town that year. It also left many people fuming about his abusive behaviour.

In the viral video, Aditya Narayan was heard saying, “Mumbai pahunchne de, teri chaddi nahi utaari toh mera naam Aditya Narayan nahi (Let me reach Mumbai. If I don’t strip you, then my name is not Aditya Narayan).” The singer recieved flak from every quarter for behaving rudely with the airline staff.

Meanwhile, the multi-talented singer got married to his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal last year in an intimate affair at ISKON temple. The two met on the sets of their debut film Shaapit in 2010. Cupid struck and they dated for nearly 10 years.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal celebrated their first wedding anniversary recently.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also read: Salman Khan opens up about his experience working with Aditya Narayan when he was just 3 years old)

CREDIT: Koimoi