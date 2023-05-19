What! When Bigg Boss 11 fame Sapna Chaudhary took a dig at the Salman Khan show, saying “Mereko laga mai konse duniya me fas gayi”

The singer-dancer added another feather to her hat when she made an appearance on the Cannes 2023 red carpet leaving everyone spellbound with her look.
Sapna

MUMBAI: Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary has a massive fan following. Her popularity almost doubled with her stint on Bigg Boss11. The singer-dancer added another feather to her hat when she made an appearance on the Cannes 2023 red carpet leaving everyone spellbound with her look. Sapna tied the knot with Veer Sahu in 2020 and the couple have a son together.

Sapna has now opened up in an interview about her difficult journey into Bigg Boss saying, “Mereko Bigg Boss 10 offer hua tha sabse pehle. Maine nahi kiya kyunki meri mummy ne kaha ‘3 mahine? Akele? Ladki ko bhej du? Tera dimag kharab hai?’ Toh nahi jaane diya. Phir 11 offer hua toh maine planning start kar di thi. Meri ticket cancel karayi 2 baar par mai ladke gayi.”

Taking a dig at the reality show Sapna added, “Saare waha andar chant the, sab log akele rahe the, TV kia tha sabne. Sabki apni apni journey thi, experience tha. Mereko laga mai konse duniya me fas gayi – 16 aadmi, sabke alag alag dimag. Ye mujhe bohot acha laga ki mai 2 mahine rahi toh mujhe 2 mahine mere liye mile. Mai khudko samajh payi.”

She further added, “Bigg Boss me jaane ke baad pata chala ki mai itni gande tarike se bhi baat kar sakti hoon. Mai aise chilla bhi sakti hoon.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Koimoi 


 

